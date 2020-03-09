A love for southern cooking has prompted a former Mississippi man and his business partner to open a small in-home, cottage bakery in Sedalia — with plans to have a downtown storefront soon.
Michael Shedd moved to Sedalia 12 years ago for a job position. He enjoyed the area so much he’s decided to stay. Last year Shedd, who has always loved cooking and who had the opportunity to be on a cooking show, teamed up with Jennifer Smith, of Otterville, to open Southern Appetite bakery.
Shedd said he’s been offering food with his business Southern Appetite since 2009 in some form or another. He added when he moved to Sedalia, he found Missouri’s food much different than southern food.
“The food scene was totally different than what I was used to,” he said. “I was used to southern desserts and southern food.”
Before he began offering baked goods with Southern Appetite, Shedd offered savory food items. He also ran a food blog, offered cooking classes in Leawood, Kansas, and tried out to be on a cooking show, “On the Menu,” with Chef Emeril Lagasse and Ty Pennington. He didn’t begin exploring the world of baking until 2019.
“I wanted to learn how to make cakes, I had never done that before,” Shedd said.
He received his cake baking inspiration from well-known pastry chef Bronwen Weber and the cooking show “The Chew.”
“I wanted to learn how to do what she did,” he said of Weber. “So, I started making cakes, I started baking. I spent every evening baking cakes and decorating cakes.”
He added he threw away many cakes as he learned by trial and error.
“But then, I finally nailed it,” he said. “That’s really what Southern Appetite has become, my love for baking, and cake decorating, and people eating my food and being happy.”
Smith said they became business partners due to their shared love of baking.
“I would make cupcakes for friends and stuff and post different pictures,” she noted. “He knows our family and we were sitting around talking one day and we said, ‘it would be kind of fun to start a business.’
“We both love baking so much,” she continued. “He likes to bake, and I do some of the decorating and he does some of the decorating. And we just want to share it.”
Shedd and Smith create tasty baked goods such as a four-layer vanilla cake, made with ice cream shop vanilla buttercream icing. Then there’s the “Simply Southern Praline Brownies” made with a caramel-like praline topping, plus all sorts of specialty cupcakes, cookies, cinnamon rolls, scones and muffins.
“We brainstorm about desserts probably five or six nights a week,” Shedd noted.
Smith said they work well together and added Shedd has taught her how to ice and decorate cakes. Together they offer cupcake and cake decorating classes for parties and also for fundraising events.
They have offered fundraising cupcake decorating classes for the Center for Human Services, where they donated 20% or more of the proceeds back to the non-profit. They have also partnered with Child Safe of Central Missouri, Inc. They will soon be donating a cake to the CASA auction in March and will be offering decorating classes for Relay for Life of Pettis County.
“If any organization contacts us, we will always try to help in any way we can,” Smith said. “Our love of baking is to share with people, but if we can give back and help somebody else that’s what we want to do.”
Southern Appetite will soon have a new “mom and pop” storefront bakery.
“We are exploring opportunities within the community to bring this (bakery) to the community,” Shedd said. “Our goal in the next six months is to have something going forward with the bakery.
“We would like to move it out of the home and into a storefront, because we’ve been so busy,” he continued. “There has been so much demand, but we have a different perspective than most people — community involvement.”
Shedd added they both love Sedalia and the community and they “want to give back.”
For more information about Southern Appetite bakery call Shedd at 660-287-9281 or like the bakery on Facebook.
