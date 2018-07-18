The Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee is looking for sponsors for airmen stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base to attend a concert at the Missouri State Fair. A $50 donation will cover the cost of a concert ticket and gate admission.
Mail or drop off a check to the chamber office, 600 E. Third St., Sedalia, Mo., 65301. For more information, call 826-2222 or email debra@sedaliachamber.com. Donations should be made by July 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.