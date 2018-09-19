As the 2018-19 United Way of Pettis County campaign gets underway this month, the local nonprofit has already made big strides in small ways over the last few years.
Executive Director Staci Harrison noted that UWPC’s original overall goal for Community Impact was to increase the median income in Pettis County, which is about $10,000 less than the state average. However, the board then formed the four focus areas – Education, Health, Income and Safety Net – and food insecurity stood out as an immediate need.
“It’s hard to work on that income stability when basic human needs are not met,” she said. “I think we kind of maybe took a step back and focused on that because when someone is in crisis, it’s hard to think about thriving. So it’s about being able to get those human basic needs met so that individual can work towards financial stability. That could be food, shelter, mental health care, health care. It’s helping connect that person to services so they can be stable.”
According to information from UWPC, the obesity rate in Missouri is 31 percent, compared to 37 percent in Pettis County. The uninsured rate in Missouri is 14 percent, compared to 18 percent in Pettis County.
A coalition focused on addressing hunger in Pettis County was formed, including hosting focus groups, which Harrison said was created to help UWPC identify the disconnect between hungry citizens and the multiple food resources in the area.
UWPC board members and volunteers learned that one of the biggest obstacles was that people frequently didn’t have basic cooking skills or didn’t know how to cook the food items they received from local food pantries. A conversation with Open Door, UWPC and the University of Missouri Extension Office in Pettis County led to a simple solution: cooking classes at the pantries.
“A lot of times food pantries get ingredients people haven’t had before so they don’t take it,” explained Kate Hanlon, a Nutrition Program Associate with MU Extension. “I take that food and demonstrate in front of them how to do it. They can try it and if they like it they can take it home and have a recipe.”
Hanlon said Open Door recently received a lot of cabbage, so she sauteed it in her demonstration. She said several people took cabbage home after trying her recipe.
Hanlon offers the demonstrations the second Tuesday of every month at Open Door and will begin offering the demonstrations at the new mobile food pantries in La Monte and Sedalia. She’ll be making her first visit to the La Monte pantry Thursday at La Monte Christian Church, 902 S. Oak St. She also visits the Salvation Army food pantry.
The La Monte mobile pantry is available at the church from 4 to 6 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. Mobile pantry distribution for Sedalia is from 4 to 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at Bethany Baptist Church, 500 N. Park Ave.
Hanlon said it’s common for those using a food pantry to need assistance with cooking, whether it’s because they don’t know how or they need quick recipes to fit into a busy schedule.
“I get to know them and see what their roadblocks are, what they know and I go from there,” Hanlon said of the demonstrations. “Most importantly, I try to make what I teach them relevant to their life, stuff they will use. Something that’s relevant and realistic for their situation.”
Through information gathered in the focus groups and from Hanlon, UWPC will eventually be hosting an electric skillet drive. The skillets collected will then be used as incentives for those who complete classes with Hanlon at the various food pantries. Hanlon said they’re a handy tool for transient citizens who may not always have access to a kitchen.
“Electric skillets are portable so you can take them anywhere and can do a lot with them,” she said. “You can boil water to make pasta, saute things, bake things, so they’re portable and versatile. I use an electric skillet for my job because I go places that may not have facilities so I can make things there.”
UWPC board member Chris Stewart set up a tiny food pantry at the edge of her front lawn last year, which has been a big hit with both citizens in need and citizens who donate. Later this month, more tiny food pantries will be popping up across Sedalia.
As part of the annual Day of Caring on Sept. 29, roughly 600 volunteers will be cleaning up a multi-block area of downtown Sedalia, helping renovate a home to be converted into a women’s shelter, and setting up numerous tiny food pantries.
Stewart said small victories can add up to big progress in the Sedalia community, and helping stock those tiny pantries is one way citizens can get involved.
“We’re getting ready through Day of Caring to put up a bunch of tiny food pantries and lending libraries so folks can contribute to those to help our community out with the food and books,” Stewart said. “There are countless ways folks can engage in United Way activities, those are some examples of what you can do to volunteer.
“We just kicked off our campaign at the celebration Saturday and there are going to be a lot of businesses having campaigns in their workplace, and even just $1 a day taken out through paycheck deduction goes a long way in our community. It’s a tremendous investment in your own community. We’re all about advocating, volunteering and giving. There are lots of volunteer opportunities and for next couple months many giving opportunities as well.”
For more information about UWPC, contact Harrison at 660-826-2980 or visit www.spcuw.org or www.facebook.com/spcuw.
