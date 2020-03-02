The United Way of Pettis County celebrated a successful 2019-20 year by acknowledging those who made it possible during its awards ceremony Thursday afternoon.
Awards were announced during a luncheon at Best Western State Fair Inn. This year’s campaign brought in approximately $400,000, according to United Way of Pettis County Executive Director Staci Harrison, which is $25,000 more than last year.
Harrison and Board of Directors President Megan Hartman credited much of the success to changes the organization made in the last year.
“The last year has been instrumental with the United Way,” Hartman said in her speech. “We’ve had a lot of changes as you’ve all been made aware of. We started our strategic planning last March…We knew going into the year that we needed to make some changes in the way we operated the United Way. We heard from our donors that they needed to see where the funds were going. It was time for a change.”
The board used surveys to reach organization partners and the community to identify issues facing the Pettis County and Sedalia areas to choose what the main focuses would be. The board used the results to choose hunger, mental health and substance abuse disorders, and child development.
“Within the last year we had initiated a Dolly Parton Imagination Library,” Hartman said. “We started the hunger coalition, the mental health coalition, and we’ve had a lot of different structures with our board. We have an amazing campaign cabinet which we couldn't be here without all of you that worked hard to increase our campaign.”
Representatives from each coalition and group were given time to speak about what their groups are doing. The Sedalia Area Literacy Council provides every parent who has a baby at Bothwell Regional Health Center with a nursery rhyme book with the artwork done by area children and supports grants throughout the community. They have also helped the Imagination Library.
The mental health coalition has four affinity groups. Clinical works to strengthen the knowledge about the clinical resources in the community and normalize discussion about mental health. Community works to connect those with mental illness or substance abuse to non-emergency help. Education works in the schools to help connect youth to resources to avoid future substance use or mental health resources and remove the stigma behind mental health. Faith-based works to be a communication resource, building relationships and putting a prayer service together for all the groups.
The hunger coalition identifies barriers and has created training to teach individuals about nutrition, how to cook meals with foods at the food pantry and provides attendees with cooking tools.
Harrison credited the initiatives to the organization’s increase in its campaign funding.
“There were actual products that individuals were able to identify with…” Harrison told the Democrat. “People were able to identify with those three initiatives. It wasn’t just like a black hole, I give money to the United Way but really how is it being spent?”
During the ceremony, 2019-20 UWPC achievements were acknowledged and local organizations and businesses were presented awards for campaign achievements. The Pace Setter Award was given to Stanley Black and Decker for raising $29,839 to set the pace for the 2019 campaign. For 2020, the pace setters will be Sedalia School District 200 and Maxion Wheels. Amy Close and Donna Peaks were each presented a Volunteer Award.
Tyson Foods Inc. raised $96,683 and was presented the award for highest giving for the eighth year in a row. The award for highest per capita giving was given to Pro Energy which raised $43,861 or $567.20 per employee.
Harrison said she was pleased with how the year went and is looking forward to continuing the initiatives into the coming year.
“It (the success) was actually a validation that the steps that we took as an organization through our strategic planning was a success and that we are headed in the correct direction...” she told the Democrat. “I’m just very excited for the work that our United Way board came together to accomplish. Then the compliment received from the Pettis County community by supporting it. We’re looking forward to being able to further drive those initiatives in 2020. 2019 was the start and 2020 is our building year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.