The American Red Cross encourages people to help meet the urgent need for blood and platelets by resolving to give blood this January – National Blood Donor Month.
Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Another way to help keep the blood supply strong in the new year is to host a Red Cross blood drive. To learn more about hosting a blood drive and to sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming local opportunities:
12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at First United Methodist Church, 154 W. Washington St. in Warsaw.
2:45 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Blackwater Depot Community Center, 200 Railroad Ave. in Blackwater.
1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 368 S. Ellsworth in Marshall.
7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at Boonville High School, 1690 West Ashley Rd. in Boonville.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 24 at Elks Laurie, 174 Elks Ln. in Laurie.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at Reader's World, 1400 S Limit Ave., Suite 70 in Sedalia.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at Missouri Valley College Ferguson Center, 500 E. College in Marshall.
1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 207 N. Owen in California.
