John Warder announced his resignation from the Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees in January to make way for others.
Warder grew up in Kansas and attended the University of Kansas for one year before going into military service for a few years. He then returned to KU to complete his degree and spent most of his life in Minnesota working in banking and being active in many foundations and boards. Warder moved to Sedalia 11 years ago with his wife, who is originally from Sedalia.
Warder was appointed to the Bothwell board by former Sedalia Mayor Elaine Horn after being active with the United Way of Pettis County. He was also the chairman of the finance committee for five years. During the board’s last meeting, many members took the time to thank Warder and spoke fondly of his inquisitive nature.
“Your dedication was evident the first finance committee that I attended,” said BRHC Chief Executive Officer Lori Wightman. “Your experience and expertise have been valuable resources that we’ve cherished. You consistently asked tough questions and you keep asking and you keep asking, yet you do it with love and respect, a rare combination of integrity and grit.”
Warder said he thinks asking questions is important and helped him to be named to many committees and boards throughout his life.
“When they talk about me asking a lot of questions,” Warder said, “I always ask a lot of questions that sometimes I might know the answer but I know that a lot of people just don’t want to ask questions. So I think the very first meeting I had, I asked a lot of questions and all of a sudden I find myself on the foundation board, the human resources board, finance committee.”
Warder said while his time on the BRHC board could be challenging, he enjoyed it and is optimistic about the hospital’s future. He said he stepped down in the hopes of encouraging more diversity on the board, which he believes is important.
“I think it’s very important to provide for the community the best medical facilities and opportunities to come in and get treated for whatever ailment they may have,” he explained. “I think we have some good physicians and I’m glad to see we have a number of female physicians in addition to male. That was my reason to try to get off the board was to try to open up some room for that…
“I always believe you can’t stay too long, you have to have somebody else come in,” he continued. “That’s why I believe in millennials. We need to have somebody between the ages of 23 and 38. I keep preaching that.”
An advocate for diversity, Warder has spent many years giving speeches to schools about Black History Month. He served as a member and eventually became chairman of the National Medical Fellowships Board. The organization provides scholarships and support to minority students in the health and medical fields.
Warder said thinks the atmosphere for minorities in Sedalia is good but there is always room for improvement.
“I remember once when we were going through this problem of riots in all of the major cities a group of about 20 of us got together one night and I think it lasted up until 2 or 3 in the morning,” he said. “These were all minorities, Afro-Americans, we said, ‘What can we do to help improve our community?’
“We came up with a list of about 18 things,” he continued. “One of them was we wanted to see more minorities on the boards of corporations.”
Talking about these topics is important, according to Warder, even though they may be uncomfortable.
“My wife is from here, she was in that first class that desegregated going to Smith-Cotton,” he said. “So I tell her about stories that I went through and she tells me the stories that she went through.
“Sometimes people don’t want to hear that,” he continued. “They only want to hear about the good but you have to talk about where you’ve been and where you’re headed. It’s important to do that.”
Warder said he does see people becoming more receptive.
“I think that the churches are coming around and they talk about black history and have programs that deal with that,” he explained. “I think that’s good. That’s both among the Catholic schools and the public schools. I think all that’s very healthy so I’m hopeful...
“The areas that could be improved? Employment, involvement in city government, and also legislative organizations that have been set up to have more participation by minorities and women really. I’m hopeful that can happen.”
At 93, Warder has accomplished a lot in his life and offered some advice to others.
“Anyway to measure how long one lives comes down to this,” he said. “You have to be pleasant, have a good relationship with people, make certain that you’re active with young people and young people organizations. I think all of that contributes to the longevity of life. And to smile…I think the more you're willing to smile, if I smile at someone they’re going to smile back.”
