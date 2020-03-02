Well over 200 people showed their support for women’s cardiovascular health by attending the Wear Red for Women event hosted Friday at The Venue.
The room was filled with a sea of red as around 264 mainly women and a few men gathered for a fundraising luncheon and silent auction co-sponsored by Bothwell Regional Health Center and the Missouri Heart Center in Columbia.
The purpose of the event was to raise awareness of cardiac disease in women and to raise money to place automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) in strategic areas throughout Sedalia. Co-chairs were BRHC CEO Lori Wightman and Dianne Simon, manager for Thompson Hills Investment Corp.
Wightman said they originally planned to purchase 10 AEDs but believed the event would allow them to buy more.
“Because we’re making a big number purchase, we’ve gotten some pricing down to $1,100 to $1,200 apiece,” she said before the event began. “And, I think we’re going to raise $15,000. So, I think we’re going to be able to get 15.”
She added the event had two goals.
“One is to educate people about women and heart disease,” she noted. “And, how heart attacks can look different in females than in males, as well as raise money to put AEDs every place people work, learn, pray or play.”
Keynote speaker Dr. Mozow Zuidema, a general adult cardiologist at the Missouri Heart Center, said before the event began that she wanted to educate women on how heart disease can present differently in women than men.
“What we try to highlight with this program is that women also have cardiovascular disease,” she noted. “And cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 cause of death in women.
“I think a lot of women think it’s just their husband’s problem,” she continued. “Or they need to worry about it for their husband, but not for themselves.”
She added that many women believe they will get cancer but not heart disease.
“But actually, cardiovascular disease is just as important for women, as it is for men,” she said.
During her presentation, she talked about the differences and the symptoms of cardiovascular disease in women and also the importance of recognizing it.
“It’s important for women to recognize it because we tend to be the stewards of health care in our home,” Zuidema explained. “Whether it’s for ourselves or husbands or anybody else in our family … So, I think it’s good for us to learn not only for everyone else in our family but for ourselves too.”
She added that the death rate for cardiovascular disease in men is declining but it’s not in women.
“Women aren’t realizing soon enough what their symptoms are,” she said. “They’re not aggressive about treating it in the earlier stage.”
Zuidema said during her presentation she wanted to give women “tidbits of data” they could use for “their own benefit but also in conversations with friends.”
Committee member Lauren Thiel-Payne, Bothwell Foundation director, said during the luncheon women could bid on 36 designer purses. Hannah Sartin, marketing director at Callis Integrated Marketing, assisted Thiel-Payne with the purse auction.
“The purses were all sponsored and donated by committee members, community members, businesses, and they all have some kind of red theme,” Thiel-Payne said.
There were also 200 mini purses which cost $20 each. One in five of the tiny purses had a chance to win a prize over a $50 value.
Also during the event Pettis County Collector Marsha Boeschen spoke to the crowd and said she recently realized the courthouse had no AEDs.
“I approached the Pettis County Commission,” she said. “And I’m happy to announce we are putting three in the courthouse and donating $5,000 to this benefit.”
