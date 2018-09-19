Xi Beta Upsilon will host a fundraiser for Relay for Life at Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 3020 W. Broadway Blvd., from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. When one orders from Papa Murphy’s 25 percent of the order will be donated back to Xi Beta Upsilon for Relay for Life. To view the menu, visit www.papamurphys.com. For more information, call Papa Murphy’s at 660-827-5551.
