The Cardinals named an experienced successor to follow back-to-back state championship appearances.
Brad Drehle, who has coached across all classes in Missouri high school football, was approved as the Cardinals football head coach Tuesday by Lincoln R-II.
Drehle follows the two-year tenure of Kevin LaFavor, who was announced as head coach in January.
Compiling a career record of 122-79 across 17 years as a head coach at William Chrisman, Blair Oaks and Waynesville, and serving as an assistant and offensive coordinator at Kirkwood and Fort Zumwalt, respectively, Drehle said he is credentialed to continue the success set by consecutive Class 1 Show-Me Bowl appearances.
“That’s the thing when you have success,” Drehle said. “Once that season is over, it’s over. Those kids don’t play anymore and the kids on the other teams don’t play anymore. It’s focusing on the next season. … If you set a standard with your work and you’re constantly pushing to raise the bar and the way that you go about your work, the process, then wins and losses take care of themselves over the course of a season.”
Contracted to make 14% of the base salary schedule for head football coach and 7% for heading the weights program, Drehle’s annual salary amounts to about $9,000. His wife Carey, recently accepted the Superintendent position at Montrose R-14.
Retired after teaching for 29 years, Drehle cited community support as well as perennial success as reasons to join Lincoln. He said returning personnel will continue to play to their talents.
“The deal going in is to learn everything,” Drehle said. “You don’t want to go in and blow everything up. That’s not the goal. The goal is to continue and build upon.
“Our system, we’ve been able to adjust it to the strengths of our kids,” Drehle added.
Drehle said his offensive scheme allows for flexibility.
“Through the years, outside veer has been our go-to play, but because of how we do it, it’s really a zone scheme with a double-team at the point of attack,” Drehle said. “So our kids up front continue to do the same thing, but our skill kids, the window dressing, the movement, the formations give us the advantages to what we want.”
