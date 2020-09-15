As reported in Tuesday’s edition of the Democrat, the need for broadband access still exists in many parts of Missouri and Pettis County. According to Federal Communications data, more than 600,000 rural Missouri households lack access to high-speed internet. This can cause issues for both adults and students working and learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sedalia School District 200 and many rural districts are working to fill the gap for increased internet access. The solutions are not as simple as they may seem.
Sedalia 200 Assistant Superintendent Dr. Todd Fraley said the district is fortunate that 93% of homes with students who responded to a survey have internet access.
“According to our family surveys the district has very good overall access to internet services,” Fraley commented via email. “The survey received 1,685 responses. Given that most of our households have multiple students in the district the survey results were considered fairly accurate.”
Presently, the district has enough resources to accommodate both students and staff, Fraley noted. If Sedalia 200 is required at some time to return to all-virtual learning, it will work with its suppliers to acquire more devices if needed.
Sedalia 200 has approximately 300 hotspots to distribute on an as-needed basis. According to Fraley, this has been one of the “most hard to predict needs” for the district concerning technology.
“Purchasing hotspots is not as simple as it appears and comes with ongoing costs to the district,” Fraley explained. “Hotspots require data plans which are billed on a monthly basis and the district is charged whether or not they are in use.
“The district tries very hard to be frugal with our funding while still providing the resources needed for our students and staff,” Fraley continued. “The district tried to predict the number of hotspots that may be needed knowing that cost was going to be incurred.”
As Fraley explained, most data plans require a one- or two-year service agreement with a fixed cost. The district could purchase devices only without data plans and then activate data plans as needed. The issue with this method is that the devices are given to the district at no cost when attached to a data plan.
The district has two choices, according to Fraley.
“The district can purchase devices without data plans for approximately $100 each depending on the supplier and then pay for the monthly data plans on top of the device cost,” Fraley said. “The second option that the district has chosen for now is to pay $10 a month per device for a 2GB per day plan. The data plan may be increased at any time based on need to an unlimited plan through T-Mobile's Empower Ed program for $20 per month per device fee.”
Sedalia 200 has found in the past that the 2GB plan has been ample for virtual education.
Having the financial reserves to pay for the devices is one matter. Acquiring the devices is another.
The supply chain has also been in question since the pandemic as schools across the globe have increased virtual education, Fraley said.
“The availability of hotspots globally witnessed a shortage this past year,” he commented. “We wanted to acquire enough devices for student use if the district had to go all virtual, but at the same time did not want to pay these extra costs for these devices to sit unused.”
Many rural districts are fighting the same battle in having internet access or the equipment to provide to all students and staff.
In mid-March, when schools faced a mandatory closure issued by Gov. Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Smithton School District administration collected information on student access to devices and the internet, according to Superintendent David Bray.
“We were able to get needed devices into homes where they were missing,” Bray told the Democrat via email. “Although I do not have the number of students who were ultimately without internet, I know it is an issue for some families.”
Smithton has purchased hotspots that it will activate in the event of another closure or if an individual student cannot attend school for a period of time due to the COVID-19 virus.
Bray added, “We have taken steps to get school devices into the hands of all students K-12, in order to create a more accessible remote learning opportunity for our students.”
Like Sedalia 200 and Smithton, Green Ridge sought information through surveys regarding the lack of internet access in the district. Green Ridge Superintendent Dr. Jamie Burkhart told the Democrat via email not all families responded. The district is working on collecting the rest of the information.
“Our principals are working to finalize the information soon,” Burkhart said. “We do know that access is a problem for many of our families as demonstrated this past spring. We had a large majority of families requesting paper packets for their students because they did not have access, or because their internet was not reliable.”
Burkhart explained the district has just begun the paperwork process of leasing the hotspots. She anticipates these should be available within a few weeks. The hotspots will be available for checkout by any district family who may need them.
“At this point, we do not have any students who are COVID-19 positive, quarantined or in isolation,” Burkhart commented. “We hope that the mitigating measures will allow us to stay in school and not have a school shut down like last spring.”
