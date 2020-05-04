As the nation observes National Nursing Week May 6 through 12, perhaps now more than ever others are realizing the tremendous impact nurses have on our lives. When a crisis situation such as the COVID-19 pandemic enters the community, nurses simply can’t stop caring for their other patients but must adapt and provide care for all.
“Our staff are holding up very well. Nurses are very resilient and roll the changes,” Bothwell Regional Health Center Chief Nursing Officer Rose McMullin said via email last week. “They have had to become very adaptable, every day new information is shared regarding the pandemic and treatment as we prepare.
“As well as being prepared for the pandemic, we continue to take care of the normal day-to-day items and patients,” McMullin continued. “Our support teams play a big part, working together to take care of our patients and community is what keeps us going.”
It has not been an easy task as Sedalia and the rest of the state were facing a shortage of nurses prior to the pandemic.
According to the Missouri Hospital Association in a November 2019 report, 10% of registered nursing positions are unfilled statewide. In mid-April, Bothwell implemented a hiring freeze for all positions other than registered nurses and respiratory therapists.
State Fair Community College nursing students are helping address those shortages at Bothwell and in surrounding communities.
Twenty-eight students will graduate this month with their nursing degrees from SFCC. If tradition holds true, all will find jobs. According to SFCC Dean of Health Sciences Dr. Rhonda Hutton Gann, nursing students from the college have a 100% placement rate upon graduation. The majority stay with the SFCC service region upon graduation.
“SFCC has transitioned course delivery to a web-enhanced format to progress students toward their nursing career goals,” SFCC Director of Nursing Allison Brosch explained. “Considering the pre-existing nursing shortage compounded with the workforce support needs related to the pandemic, SFCC Nursing is focused on successful student progression to graduation along with creative ways to recruit students to the nursing profession.“
These new graduates are being welcomed to the staff at Bothwell as are other nurses, according to McMullin.
“We have recruited several new graduates that will be starting in May,” McMullin commented. “There has also been a few new individuals moving into the community that will be joining us. We are looking forward to both, but we continually look for the right individuals to join our team.”
According to Hutton Gann, it is not just the students but also faculty at SFCC who are assisting whenever possible.
“SFCC is working with our regional health care facilities to assist with their staffing needs and other resources,” Hutton Gann explained. “While the students are, of course, our first concern, our professional faculty are poised to assist within the community should the need arise.
“Our community has come to expect the highest quality nurses and other health care providers from SFCC and we are responding to this pandemic in the same way,” she added. “Our faculty and staff are outstanding and work hard to ensure the graduates have what they need to excel in the workforce.”
As prepared as the graduates will be, health care is an ever-changing job, according to McMullin.
“It is a constant moving target, we make changes daily to accommodate the needs of our community,” McMullin explained. “One of the biggest items is the use of PPE (personal protective equipment) continuously.”
McMullin noted the nursing staff has always taken precautions and used PPE to protect patients and staff, but it was limited. During the pandemic, to protect patients and staff Bothwell makes sure to use masks at all times for staff, patients and anyone coming into the facility.
“Evidence-based research shows that if everyone wears a mask, we lower the chances of contamination and sharing COVID-19,” McMullin emphasized. “The hardest part for patients is not being able to have their families and friends with them, so we have made arrangements to offer FaceTime and other virtual video ways to communicate.”
McMullin explained another big change is virtual visits in both clinics and the Emergency Department.
“People are scared and don’t want to become sick,” she commented. “We are able to use technology and make our physicians available to patients while still using social distancing and avoiding large groups. This is very important for many individuals as it keeps them safe and offers alternative options to receive care.
“These are challenging times and our team is a shining star,” McMullin commented. “Everyone has stepped up to meet the challenge. I would like to thank the community for their support. We have had constant support, from food, coffee, care packages and making of masks, gowns and hair coverings. We couldn’t do it without you.”
