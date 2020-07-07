For more than 60 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri has been providing educational and recreational activities to its members. This summer is no exception.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the club opened a site at Parkview Elementary on May 18, becoming the first Boys & Girls Club in Missouri to do so this summer.
“We knew that it was important to reopen,” Communications Director Emily Schmidt said Tuesday morning. “We have a great relationship with the school district and the community who have been really supportive. I’m glad for the sense of community that we have.”
The club has 250 students enrolled in the program this summer. The Parkview site has an average of about 130 students daily while the downtown teen site averages 20 students.
With a ratio of 12 students per staff member, a number of social distancing practices have been adopted this summer.
“Every class is set and they stay together all day,” Director of Operations Tyler Hudson said. “There are no more than 12 students in any room and they stay with the same staff members as we are limiting their exposure to others.”
Hudson explained the classrooms are cleaned twice daily and all equipment and items students use are cleaned following each use. Students and staff wash and sanitize their hands frequently and temperatures checks have become a part of the daily routine.
Students bring their own water bottles as they are not allowed to drink from the water fountains. All food including lunches and daily snacks are brought to the students in their respective classrooms. Parents are not allowed inside the building throughout the day.
The students have taken a number of mini trips this summer which they enjoy, according to three participants: fourth grader Riley Francis, fifth grader Addison Figge, and sixth grader R.J. Hampton.
“We’ve had a lot of fun with each other, especially when we are outside,” Francis said. “It’s been a cool experience. It’s been easier because there are less people to worry about. I like the smaller groups.”
Figge agreed, saying she enjoys playing in the gym as well as outside, trips to the pool and the many science experiments they are doing.
Hampton said he enjoys the emphasis on the arts this summer including learning to play the ukulele. He added the students wrote their own song to perform.
Hudson explained whenever the students go on mini trips they wear masks. Staff members wear masks at all times during the day.
“It’s really gone rather smooth,” Hudson noted. “The kids have adapted rather well. A few may have had some problems (with the masks) but they have gotten used to it.
“We were the first club in the state to re-open,” Hudson added. “We have had Zoom meetings with several other clubs across the state and they have adopted some of the best practices from our club.”
Both Hudson and Schmidt credit the staff at the club for the success of the program. With approximately 80 staff during the year, about 30 have been working this summer. Their day begins at 6:30 a.m. The first shift typically works for six hours. Then a second group comes in to finish the day at 5:30 p.m.
“We have a really good staff who have definitely missed the kids,” Schmidt said. “We have some really good protocols in place and we can adapt them to whatever the district needs us to do when school reopens this fall.”
Schmidt said the club operates 12 sites in seven communities in the area. The sites plan to be back for the first day of classes this fall. The Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri’s summer program is scheduled to end Aug. 14.
