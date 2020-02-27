The Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri are known as a place that is “doing whatever it takes to build great futures.” Thanks to a partnership will Burrell Behavioral Health, the organization will begin to provide on-site services for youth and families served by the Club.
“Through this agreement, a Burrell Community Support Specialist will provide individual and group skill-building services on-site at two BGC locations – Smithton School and Skyline Elementary,” a news release states. “These services include connecting youth and their families to appropriate community services. Also as part of the agreement, Burrell will offer free professional development training to Boys & Girls Clubs staff, with the goals of identifying kids that may benefit from behavioral health intervention, and equipping staff with strategies to more effectively work with these youth.
The decision to partner with Smithton and Sedalia was a simple one, according to BGCWCM Executive Director Gary Beckman. The club wanted to select an outlying site as well as one in Sedalia.
“We wanted to start with these locations to establish how we want the process to flow and to work out any kinks before we implement the program across our entire organization,” Beckman told the Democrat. “The process has already started in identifying areas of focus and will begin group programming very soon.”
According to the release, Burrell specializes in integrated behavioral health care and works within dozens of school districts and other youth organizations across its 25-county coverage area to provide on-site services.
“We are committed to early intervention and identification of behavioral health issues among our youth, most of whom can go eight to 10 years between the onset of behavioral health struggles and their first treatment,” Burrell Vice President of Youth Services Elizabeth Avery said in the release. “It’s vital that we close that gap, and by partnering with organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri, we are able to reach these youth when they need our help most, in the place where they and their parents are most comfortable.”
If parents are interested in learning more about the program, they are asked to reach out to their Site Director for further information.
“I am excited for this partnership to help build stronger kids by providing them the resources to deal with difficult situations that they struggle with throughout their day,” Beckman said. “The goal is to introduce our members with healthy, productive alternatives to stressful moments they encounter, which they can utilize into adulthood.”
