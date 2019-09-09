As the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri marks its 60th anniversary, the need to continue to help provide funding for children to attend still exists.
The creation of a new scholarship fund, the 1960 Scholarship, will provide opportunities for more local children to attend the Boys & Girls Club. The organization launched the fund last month to increase scholarship donations, which are used to help children whose families cannot afford the Club’s $5 per day program fee, according to a press release.
“Our policy is to never turn a child away from attending Boys & Girls Club because of a family’s inability to pay,” Executive Director Gary Beckman said in the release. “Last school year we had more than 180 members on some form of scholarship and as our numbers increase this school year, we expect that number to go up as well. The 1960 Scholarship Fund ensures all kids have the opportunity to attend the Club.”
According to Communications Director Emily Schmidt, that equals about 33% of the club’s total average daily attendance at the Boys & Girls Club’s 14 sites throughout Pettis and Benton counties.
Beginning last month and continuing each month to July 2020, one community or business leader has pledged to donate $1,960 to be used for scholarships. The fund kicked off in August with a donation from the Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors. Other pledged donors include Kyle and Roxy Herrick with Bryant Motors, Starline Brass, Tyson, Jake’s Creative Woodworks, The W-K Family of Dealerships, McDonald’s, Callis and McCarthy Toyota of Sedalia. The fund will wrap up in July 2020 with a donation from Boys & Girls Club staff.
For the Herricks, who are the sponsors for September, the reasons to give are personal and a way to help the community.
“Roxy and I have been supporting the Boys and Girls Club for around 10 years,” Kyle Herrick told the Democrat. “When the Boys & Girls Club approached about us the 1960 Scholarship we both thought it was a good idea and would be good to support financially. We chose the month of September because Roxy’s birthday is in September so it seemed very fitting.
“The Club provides so many programs for not just local kids but also the area kids,” he continued. “I have been to several of the different club locations over the years and I am always amazed at how many youths each club supports.”
Herrick noted the last time he visited a site, the kids were either playing in the gym or working on homework.
“I was very happy to see the kids getting exercise, running around being kids,” he said. “Too many times today kids are constantly on their cellphone or once at home playing video games and not getting outside to play and get much needed fresh air and exercise. It is good to see kids being kids in a safe environment.”
According to information from the Boys & Girls Club, the 1960 Scholarship Fund has generated $21,435 in pledges and donations and is on track to exceed the $23,520 total goal.
For more information, call the Boys & Girls Club at 660-826-8331 or visit www.bgckids.com.
