The upcoming school year has left many parents and students feeling uncertain about what to expect given the COVID-19 pandemic, but one local organization is stepping up to help provide resources.
Burrell Behavioral Health will host a Facebook Live event called “Preparing for an Uncertain School Year” that will discuss “the new school year and its effects on student, parent and teacher mental health.”
“It is a back to school summit where we have invited parents, community partners, and school districts to come together,” explained Burrell Central Missouri Youth Services System Director Jessica Obuchowski. “What we are wanting to do is really hold a space for these adults to talk about some of the upcoming challenges with the school year starting soon just in terms of how our lives have changed with COVID.
“What learning options are going to look like and the impact those options are going to have on students and on families,” she added. “Just holding space to have some conversations and share information and resources.”
The event will be at noon Friday via Facebook Live at https://bit.ly/3l1J3Ec. The event will also be recorded for individuals to watch later if they are unable to attend in real time.
The panel will consist of several Burrell professionals mostly from the youth services department who are “well versed in youth mental health.” Obuchowski will also be a speaker and her main role at Burrell is overseeing clinical programs and services and developing and growing strategic partnerships with community agencies to help serve families.
Obuchowski said speakers will be talking about tips and strategies for the upcoming school year. While the summit is aimed for adults to get information that can be passed to younger kids, it could also be relevant for older adolescents.
She said the pandemic is uncharted territory but an “educated guess” would lead professionals to believe there will be an increase in mental health challenges in the upcoming year.
“I think an educated guess would lead us to believe that there’s likely increased stress and anxiety, worry, depression, all those kinds of challenges,” Obuchowski said. “We’re probably going to see an increase in the need for mental health service and in a need for students and adults, of course, to be engaging in some positive mental health behavior to help maintain their mental health. More so than they would any other school year.”
Obuchowski said some things parents can do to help prepare their children for the upcoming school year are making sure they are getting enough sleep, eating well, and getting some activity.
“Those are some foundational skills and things that we need to be exercising so that we can be able to manage those additional stressors that come up,” she said. “Then I think certainly we need to find age-appropriate ways to talk to kids about what is going on and allow there to be space for kids to share their feelings.
“Their lives have been turned upside down in terms of expectations for school and what that’s going to look like,” Obuchowski continued. “No one really has a blueprint for that in terms of how do you function during a pandemic in a school setting? So I think everybody needs to give themselves a little bit of grace.”
It is especially important to discuss with younger children what to expect when going back to school.
“No one really has a blueprint for how to behave during these times,” Obuchowski said. “So what we know about kids is it’s really helpful for them to practice the things that they’re going to have to do in a school setting in a pandemic. What it’s going to be like to sit far away from classmates or have your back to your classmates. Practicing those kinds of things ahead of time can be really helpful for kids.”
Obuchowski said Burrell’s “bread and butter” is “serving kids and families with a diverse set of stressors and factors” through things like comprehensive behavioral health services, therapy, psychiatric case management, and medication management services.
“Our families come from all walks of life and have lots of different events that impact them,” she said. “So I think that we are well poised to respond to a pandemic.”
Burrell has a school base relationship in the Sedalia area as well, which allows Burrell to work closely with schools, according to Obuchowski.
“They’re (schools) going to be the ones that are seeing the early warning signs of kids may start to decompensate or have already decompensated during this time,” she said. “They’re the best ones and they let us know what’s going on with kids. If someone needs help they refer them to us and we get them connected to services as quickly as we can. We have a lot of providers who are poised to respond.”
Burrell is also continuing to offer its services face to face and telehealth or Zoom settings. While this summit is a starting point for Burrell, Obuchowski said it was something they want to continue to do and be an ongoing support. Burrell also offers resources on Facebook including Be Well Community, which covers different topics and activities but is “all around wellness.”
For more information and resources, visit burrellcenter.com/backtoschool or www.facebook.com/BurrellCenter.
