As school districts continue discussions about how to return to class in a pandemic, a local nonprofit is making sure students will be prepared with school supplies.
C.A.C.T.U.S. collects and distributes school supplies to students who need them throughout Pettis County. According to its website, the organization’s mission is to “ensure that every student in Pettis County has the supplies they need to get a proper education.” It is entirely operated by volunteers and is dependent on support from the community and the United Way of Pettis County.
This year, supplies will be distributed through a drive-thru in the parking lot behind Convention Hall in Liberty Park.
“Because it’s a drive-thru and the need to get through quickly, we’re not packing specific grade level and schools, just packs of general supplies like K-2 or high school,” Coordinator Mary Jo Sartin said. “We have gone through the school lists from the past and what was most needed at different levels. We’re also facing a challenge getting some of our supplies because of the pandemic. We’re doing pretty well I think, so we should be able to give them a good pack of supplies.”
To keep the line moving, pre-registration will not be required this year, but anyone receiving supplies must fill out a form that will be turned in when supplies are received. It can be found at sedaliacactus.org and at several area nonprofit agencies. For those who don’t have access to a printer or those agencies, forms will be available during pickup.
“They hand us the form, we’ll hand them supplies and they’ll be on their way,” Sartin said.
Sartin said organizers have reduced the number of volunteer jobs to allow for social distancing, but volunteers are still needed. More donations are also needed.
“We have not been able to do any fundraisers — most have been canceled — so we’re still needing donations, both monetary donations for supplies and backpacks purchasing and any school supplies that they have,” Sartin said. “We didn’t get to do Stuff the Bus so if they have donations they can call (660-827-0263) and make arrangements to get those.”
Sartin said they can use “anything and everything,” especially backpacks, three-ring binders and blunt scissors. They’re trying to collect as many supplies as possible since organizers don’t know how many families to expect due to no preregistration.
“We encourage people that need it to come and get supplies and people who can help or donate, we would really appreciate it, especially this year,” Sartin said.
Families can pick up their children’s supplies at the following times based on the first letter of the parent’s last name:
A-B 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 10
C-D 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 10
E-G 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10
H-J 9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 11
K-L 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 11
M-N 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 11
O-R 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 11
S-T 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 11
U-Z 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 11
Anyone 4:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 11
For more information, to find a form or to volunteer, visit sedaliacactus.org or call 660-827-0263.
