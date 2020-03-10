KANSAS CITY – FFA students from Cole Camp High School have won a $1,000 prize in the 2020 Western Farm Show food drive held recently in Kansas City. Fifteen chapter members attended the annual show, which ranks as one of the region’s largest farm and ranch events.
About 3,000 FFA students from Missouri and Kansas participated in this year’s food drive by bringing donations of non-perishable food items collected in their local communities.
All chapters that brought in at least 200 items were entered into a drawing. One chapter from each state was randomly chosen to receive a $1,000 prize to be used to further their agricultural educational activities.
Jake Montemayor, Cole Camp FFA advisor, said the money will be used to benefit the future of the chapter’s program, perhaps to advance technology or purchase new machinery.
“We are still just blown away,” he said about the chapter win. “We are very humble to be chosen to represent Missouri this year and really would like to thank the Western Farm Show for the opportunity.”
Ken Dean, manager of the Western Farm Show, said: “We congratulate the Cole Camp FFA and extend our appreciation to all the FFA chapters that participated in this year’s food drive. Their dedication really demonstrated our food drive theme this year – ‘Unite Against Hunger.’”
The 2020 food drive resulted in a total of 6,000 food items which were donated to Harvesters — The Community Food Network, a regional food bank serving a 26-county area of northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas. That total will provide 4,410 meals to those in need.
(0) comments
