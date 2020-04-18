There are heroes among us who go about their lives not expecting fame or glory. Ethan Ives of Cole Camp High School discovered one such individual who has become a role model.
Although Ives never met the late Brig. Gen. Ronald Hoppes, his work in the Missouri National Guard has influenced some of Ives’ decisions. An essay Ives wrote about Hoppes has been awarded one of five Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Citizenship.
According to Dixie Grupe of DESE, the selection is made by a committee that may include representatives from the Missouri Bar Advisory Committee on Citizenship Education, the Missouri Council for Social Studies, the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals, the State Board of Education and DESE. Selected students must demonstrate excellent grades in challenging courses, the ability to thoughtfully articulate their ideas pertaining to government, civics or some major societal issue, strong leadership in extracurricular activities and significant service to their school or community.
“The topic of the essay was based off of individuals in today’s society who demonstrate what it means to be an effective and quality citizen,” Ives explained via email. “As soon as I learned the topic of the essay, I immediately thought of Brig. Gen. Hoppes.”
Ives said he chose Hoppes because he demonstrated how an effective and quality citizen should conduct themselves.
“Personally when I think of an effective and quality citizen the Army values come to mind -- these values include loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage,” Ives said. “If I had to choose one value to describe an effective and quality citizen, it would be selfless service.
“Brig. Gen. Hoppes demonstrated selfless service to the highest degree,” he continued. “He served his community, state, and country in more than one way. He served as a productive citizen, educator, and soldier, showing what it means to be a truly effective and quality citizen.”
According to Cole Camp High School Principal Brandon Harding, Ives personally demonstrates many of those same qualities.
“Ethan has high expectations of himself and his fellow students for community involvement and service,” Harding wrote in his recommendation letter for Ives. “Ethan became a citizen soldier by joining the Army National Guard after his junior year.
“Leading by example, his enlistment is evidence of his selfless service to the community, state and nation,” Harding continued. “(Our) students, staff, and community members view him as a leader.”
Ives said he learned of Hoppes in his Missouri History class taught by Carrie Holman.
“Hoppes served his country and state valiantly in two separate branches of the military,” Ives wrote in his essay. “Serving in the military requires courage, selflessness, and loyalty to one's country. Hoppes displayed these characteristics throughout his extensive forty-three-year career serving in both the United States Marine Corps and the Missouri National Guard.”
Ives wrote that throughout Hoppes’ military service, he demonstrated not only characteristics of a quality citizen, but also of a quality soldier.
Since joining the Missouri Army National Guard, Ives has applied the lessons he has learned to help him in his service to others.
“While his friends enjoyed the carefree summer, Ethan was facing unimaginable physical and mental challenges,” Harding wrote of Ives. “Upon his return, he struggled initially to integrate back into a student body that sometimes has misbehavior, disrespect and apathy.
“Within a few weeks he realized he didn't want to integrate — he needed to lead by example. When he came out on the other side of this personal struggle, his leadership of the student body, band, and sports soared. While this may not be the traditional example of community service, I believe it is one worth noting and recognizing for achievement.”
Ives said he hopes to apply lessons he has learned from Hoppes and his personal experiences to lead by example following graduation.
“Lessons that others can learn from his (Hoppes’) life is that each individual is just a small part of something that is much bigger,” Ives said. “If we all come together to work for others rather than just ourselves then we can accomplish individual goals along with community goals.”
After graduation from high school Ives plans to complete the second part of his split option training with the Missouri Army National Guard. He then hopes to attend the University of Missouri to study political science, law, and military science.
“I plan on using my passion for history and government to work my way up in local, state, and eventually federal government,” Ives said. “I aspire to one day become a leader that can work to accomplish countless community and societal goals.
“When I become a public figure, I hope that I can inform the public on why their need to participate in their civic duties is truly important,” he continued. “If we all work together we can accomplish the things that the generations before us only dreamed of.”
