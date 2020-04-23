Chase Stone, the 2020 Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri Youth of the Year, has his feet on the ground. At least for now. If his future plans become a reality that will change as he takes to the skies as a pilot.
The Cole Camp eighth-grader is a member of the Boy & Girls Club Cole Camp Site and was named the local teen Youth of the Year in January.
Typically, according to a news release, the two-day state Youth of the Year event is hosted in Jefferson City. Candidates give speeches, interview with a panel of judges and meet local legislators. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order, the event was conducted virtually. The state winner, a member from Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield, was announced last week.
“This year was a very unique experience having everyone compete virtually through Zoom, but Chase did very well and represented our Club well,” BGCWCM Director of Operations Tyler Hudson said in the release. “We are so proud of him and his unique story.”
Stone told the Democrat via email he was somewhat familiar with the process because of the January competition for BGCWCM Youth of the Year.
“I was not so ready for the order of things for the virtual event and as to how I would be able to have the same one-on-one feeling with the judges like it was for the regional competition in January,” he added.
Stone explained he found the state contest interviews April 15 a bit more stressful because he was introduced to the judges and immediately began giving his speech.
“I didn't have the time between my speech and my interview to calm my nerves and to be ready to answer questions without sounding like a robot,” Stone said.
The comfort of home and familiar surroundings did help. Stone chose to wear a suit and tie for his interview but took a less formal approach for his footwear or more specifically, his lack of shoes.
“I chose this route because they (the judges) could only see the top half of me but I put the pants on because if I was asked to stand for any reason I didn't want to be in sweatpants,” Stone explained. “I didn't wear shoes because I didn't find it necessary because no matter what were they going to see my feet.”
Stone has been involved in the club since kindergarten. He explained he started to attend for after-school care.
“(I) enjoyed it so much and became so involved and I decided that I wanted to help and give back a part of what Boys & Girls Club gave me so I became a junior staff member,” Stone said. “Some advice and encouragement I would give (those considering joining) is to be prepared to have fun.
“Have an open mind. Nobody will judge you. Always share your feelings if they are nice about an activity you are participating in, tell people about an activity you would like to do,” he continued. “Some benefits are getting help with your homework, you learn new skills, they help prepare you for your future. And if you are struggling with anything in your life they will always have your back.”
Stone will enter his freshman year this fall at Cole Camp. Although he has time to change his mind, for now, his plans are to attend the University of Central Missouri School of Aviation in Warrensburg to obtain a part 114 pilot’s license and a bachelor’s degree in professional piloting. He hopes to complete a master’s degree in aviation safety.
“Chase is a great role model for our younger members and acts as a leader at our site,” Cole Camp Site Director Tara Walker said in the release. “The members look up to him and enjoy the programs he runs.”
