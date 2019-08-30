Although Missouri’s unemployment rate of 3.3% is at one of its lowest levels in recent decades, there are still adults who are not qualified for many of the job openings available.
Many are lacking either the skills necessary for the positions or they are lacking a college degree or certification. Due to the efforts of many including Gov. Mike Parson, the state legislature and economic and educational leaders, a new funding program, The Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant, became law Wednesday.
“We must think more openly for ways for people to succeed after high school,” Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development Commissioner Zora Mulligan said during a roundtable discussion Thursday afternoon at State Fair Community College. “Through this program (Fast Track) we will be able to reach a portion of the population we could never reach before – it is an investment in both the people and businesses in the state of Missouri.”
The program is open to individuals who are 25 years or older or individuals who have not been enrolled in any school within the last two years.
According to information from SFCC and MOFastTrack.com, individuals who make no more than $40,000 per year ($80,000 if filing jointly) are eligible to apply for a grant to return to college. Those interested must also complete the FAFSA each year they are enrolled or are planning to enroll in college.
According to Mulligan, award amounts vary and are determined based on the amount of student financial aid awarded through FAFSA.
“Currently there is no cap on the amount reimbursed,” Mulligan said. “There are some programs that we know are very expensive.”
Awards will be granted for any remaining tuition and fees not covered fully by other aid.
For those individuals receiving full tuition and fee costs, students are eligible for an award of up to $500 through the grant to cover other educational-related expenses.
Following graduation from an approved public college or university in the state, grant recipients must “maintain Missouri residency and work in Missouri for three years after graduation to prevent the grant from becoming a loan that must be repaid with interest.”
According to Mulligan, there are 700,000 residents statewide who have some college education but no degree.
“This is an investment in people and the businesses in the state of Missouri,” Mulligan commented. “We want to help adults understand the opportunities are out there.”
Mulligan noted Sedalia is a community that benefits from “exceptional coordination” between employers, SFCC and Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County
During the discussion, EDSPC Director Jessica Craig complimented the work Mulligan and others had done in making Fast Track a reality.
“Fast Track is a tremendous opportunity for adults throughout Missouri to get short term training certificates in an in-demand field,” Craig told the Democrat following the meeting. “Our region continues to grow and skilled job seekers are the key to this growth.”
The Coordinating Board of Higher Education has designated more than 635 program areas as eligible for Fast Track funds. According to information from SFCC, the college offers 33 of these designated programs in fields such as accounting, agriculture, automotive technology, business management, computer information systems, construction management, criminal justice, health sciences, education, electrical maintenance, machine tool, welding, marine technology, and welding.
For more information, visit MOFastTrack.com.
