The job of being a teacher can often be challenging in a normal year much less when a pandemic is added on top of it. Two Sedalia community leaders recognized the unique challenges teachers faced this year and worked with the community to find a way to offer appreciation.
Ward 1 Sedalia City Councilman Tom Oldham and George Garrison are planning a Teacher and Staff Appreciation Lunch for the Sedalia School District 200 to say thank you for their work in the last year.
“It’s been such a chaotic year for teachers and staff and the students,” Oldham explained. “Just like it is with every year they (teachers) pour into our children and they pour into the school district much of their own time, their own money, their own energy.
“This year has been even more difficult than others because they’re having to do it through Zoom and webcams,” he continued. “Not being able to have that personal connection with students. They've really gone above and beyond. We really want to make sure we show our appreciation towards them.”
The lunch, which is hosted by Oldham and Garrison and is not sponsored by Sedalia 200, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at Centennial Park. The event is for Sedalia 200 teachers, staff and families. Hotdogs, chips, drinks and dessert will be provided.
Oldham said he was approached by fellow W-K Chevrolet co-worker George Garrison with the idea to offer lunch for the school district’s teachers and staff.
“He’s (Garrison) also the president of the Choral Society for the school district,” Oldham said. “He came to me wanting to put on an appreciation lunch for the teachers and staff and he came to me because he knows my position in town and he thought I could be a big help with that...
“I jumped right on because I thought it would be a very good benefit for teachers to show our appreciation to them,” he added.
Once the pair decided on Centennial Park, Oldham reached out to Sedalia Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple, who was “all for it,” he said. She also offered to provide half-price admission at Centennial Pool that day for Sedalia 200 teachers and staff who show proof of employment.
The two men also reached out to several local businesses for support including RE/MAX of Sedalia, Wood & Huston Bank, Goody’s Steakburgers, W-K Chevrolet and Tyson Foods.
Oldham said they are still looking for volunteers and other companies to partner with them for the event.
“We’ve got a few more connections that we’re trying to make with the community,” he explained. “It’s really put on by myself and George and reaching out to a lot of the community businesses and leaders here in town. All of them coming together… There are plenty of opportunities to jump in and help.”
Oldham said Garrison presented the idea to Sedalia 200 officials, who were excited about the event. He also noted the organizers want the school district to know the community is still behind them.
“We saw that this was such a harsh year for the school district, for the students, and we needed to make sure that our teachers and staff knew that we’re still behind them 100%,” he said. “That was really the main focus with this.”
For more information, contact Oldham at toldham@cityofsedalia.com or 660-281-4149.
