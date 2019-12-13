For any artist, their work is an expression of their creativity and spirit. It is true no matter what their age.
Thanks to a fundraising project between some very inspired artists at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative and their muses from the Smith-Cotton High School DECA Chapter, the community will have the opportunity to purchase works of art by the Co-op students while raising funds for playground equipment for the Loftus Early Childhood Center.
Eighteen canvases will be auctioned at the event, according to DECA member Envie Johnson.
“All of the artwork has been made by the preschoolers that attend the Co-op with a small amount of help from our DECA students,” Johnson explained. “We had our DECA members go to the Co-op on a couple of occasions to help guide them through the art projects.”
Johnson and Austyn Wenner are spearheading the project with the help of 12 other DECA members.
“We took many different ideas for the artwork and bounced them off of each other until we narrowed it down to which ones we liked the most,” Wenner explained. “We then took an empty canvas to each of the 16 different classrooms with an outline of the artwork drawn on, and used the kids’ fingerprints and handprints to fill in the outline.”
Once the classrooms completed their pieces of artwork, the DECA students took one large canvas to the Co-op in order to have one piece of art that each student contributed to.
“When Envie and Austyn approached me about doing a hands-on project this year, they also expressed they wanted to do something that would give back to the community in some way,” DECA Advisor Angie Howard said. “Over 10 years ago one of my DECA groups competed with a children’s art auction very similar to this except we worked with Melita Day Nursery. It was a very fun, successful event and when we decided to work with Mr. (Joel) Sherman and his school we all figured we would give it another try.”
Sherman, who is in his first year as principal of the Co-op, is grateful for the opportunity to partner with DECA.
“I love partnering with school and community organizations like DECA,” Sherman commented. “The DECA students have been great to work with. Envie and Austyn are super organized and have put in a tremendous amount of effort to make this happen. Our students had a great time with the projects.”
The major structures of the playground will be provided using district funds that are included in the budget for the Loftus Center, now under construction on the campus of Smith-Cotton High School.
The playground will be ADA compliant and has to take into consideration the special needs of many of the children who will use the playground. Specialized playgrounds typically have a starting cost of $40,000 or more depending on the size and equipment.
Funds raised from the auction will be used to purchase items like specialized tricycles that can be pedaled by hands and arms, wagons, balls and hula hoops. The money will also be used to help fund new equipment for the co-op gymnasium including a sensory area.
“While we have the funds in our construction budget for a more than adequate playground, the DECA students’ efforts should help with some possible upgrades or additional activity pieces,” Sedalia School District 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett said. “Service learning and real-world activities are great ways for our students to build the skills they will need to succeed in life.
“The DECA effort on behalf of the Loftus Center playground is a great example of this,” he added. “It is also a way for community members to feel more connection to our early childhood program which is growing in size and scope.”
Those lifelong learning opportunities Triplett spoke of have been meaningful for Johnson.
“The project means a lot to me because it is not only involving students and parents but is bringing together members from all over the community for a great cause,” Johnson said. “I wanted to take on this project because it was a great way to use the marketing skills that I’ve learned in DECA and I knew that it would be a challenge that I got to see the results firsthand.”
For Wenner, the project helped with the classroom curriculum but became personal as well.
“To me this project is very touching because I love to see that we are involving the students in each piece of art and give them the chance to feel special about what they created,” Wenner said. “We were able to work with each kid, have them create some great art pieces and help the Co-op at the same time. We also got the chance to work with them hands-on so it was a lot of fun to see how excited they were when they were working on the art.”
The DECA Pettis County Early Childhood Education Student Art Auction benefiting the Loftus Early Childhood Center will be hosted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the SCHS Commons. Desserts by S-C DECA members will be provided.
