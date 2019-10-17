Sedalia School District 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett announced Sedalia Middle School Principal Brendan Eisenmenger has stepped down from his position. Triplett made the announcement during a meeting with SMS teachers and staff at the school Thursday afternoon.
“At this time Brendan needs to focus on his health and not worry about the day to day operations,” Triplett told those gathered. “He needs to focus on Brendan and his family. Please be respectful of his privacy at this time.”
Triplett added Eisenmenger has supported and urged the faculty and staff to remember to take care of the students at SMS and also to “please take care of yourselves and each other.”
A graduate of Missouri State University, Eisenmenger received his masters from the University of Missouri and his specialist degree from William Woods University.
Eisenmenger was hired by the district in August 2006, serving as a science teacher at the middle school and Smith-Cotton Junior High before becoming an assistant principal at the middle school from 2012-14. He was named principal at Heber Hunt Elementary in July 2014. Eisenmenger requested a year’s leave of absence during the 2017 school year. He returned to the district in the fall of 2018 to become the principal at the middle school.
Triplett told the Democrat following the meeting Eisenmenger and his team “have built on some of the great programs that Sara Pannier put in place when she was principal at SMS.”
Pannier now serves as principal at Horace Mann Elementary.
“Mr. Eisenmenger is focused on student growth and success,” Triplett recently said of Eisenmenger. “In his first year at the Sedalia Middle School, he realized that fifth graders need recess and the mental health break and physical activity it provides to be effective learners for a full day.
“He led the effort to bring in an age-appropriate playground to the campus. We are just in the first semester of the change but so far things look positive,’ he continued. “Mr. Eisenmenger has incorporated other changes at the building to accentuate positive behavior and academic success. Our SMS students and staff members all are benefitting from his leadership.”
Eisenmenger’s leadership and planning are well known and highly respected in the Sedalia 200 community, according to Triplett. Triplett has known Eisenmenger for more than two decades, having taught and coached Eisenmenger as a student at Smith-Cotton.
SMS PBIS Tier 2 Instructional Coach and Tech Specialist Jeremy Fry will serve as interim principal until the end of the school year. Triplett said the district will seek candidates for the position later this year.
Triplett noted in his remarks Eisenmenger and the district have complete confidence in Fry to lead the middle school during this time.
Both Triplett and Fry emphasized no routines or procedures will change at SMS. A letter was sent to parents and district staff via email Thursday evening. A physical letter will be given to all SMS students on Friday.
Super great person and amazing principal.
