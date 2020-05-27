Five candidates — Ben Burson, Steve Jolly, Sherry Killion, Casey Smith and Dr. Janeene Williams — are vying for three seats on the Pettis County R-V (Northwest) Board of Education in the June 2 municipal election.
Terms are for three years. Each candidate was asked to fill out a questionnaire about their candidacy and provide a photo.
Williams serves as board vice president and is running for her second term. Burson, Jolly and Killion are running for office for the first time. Smith has previously been a candidate.
Why are you running for office?
Ben Burson: I am running for school board because I see many mistakes and a certain amount of dysfunction in the current school administration. I believe we owe it to our children to do a better job than what has been accepted in recent years.
Steve Jolly: My family is proud to live in this district. Our family is the third generation to live on the Brandhorst farm. My mother and four aunts attended school at Northwest. We are a blended family with three older daughters that are successful and living on their own. We are also proud to call ourselves grandparents!
I was involved in the education profession for 32 years before retiring. I have held the positions of classroom teacher, coach, principal, transportation director and senior class sponsor. I am still involved in education as a hunt ed volunteer with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
I am throwing my hat in the ring as a school board candidate as I feel education is important at all age levels and not only in the school building but as well as the home. I want to provide support to our teachers to be able to provide the best possible education available for our students. I want to make sure that what our children are learning is rigorous and relevant and will help them to become successful adults.
Sherry Killion: As I got older and my oldest started school, I was interested in how the school functioned in all levels, not just on the sports side from when I attended. As my children go through their school years, I am interested in how I can make a difference in helping with any school fundamentals or changes that may occur.
Casey Smith: I'm running for school board because I am invested in our students in this district. My husband and I both grew up and graduated from this school. I currently have two girls that go to Northwest. I feel like you need to be invested in your community and district to be on the board so you know and understand what is going. I am invested.
Dr. Janeene Williams: I believe that my experience in education has been a plus in the make-up of the school board. My background in education has added a new dynamic to the school board and helped to facilitate educational decisions which have furthered the academic goals of our district. As I have completed my first term as a member of the Pettis County R-V School Board, the experience I have acquired as a member will also benefit the continued growth in board policy decisions
What are your qualifications?
Burson: I have been in management positions for the last 15 years. I will ask the hard questions and I am not afraid of complicated debate!
Jolly: I believe my 32 years of experience in education and 30 years as a parent fulfills my qualification as a board member. My educational background includes a bachelor's degree in biology education with a master's in secondary administration.
Killion: My qualifications are that I live in the district. I graduated from here and now have a 7-year-old attending and my 2-year-old will follow. I feel the need to help out and I think this would be a great way to do so.
Smith: My qualifications include being a graduate of Northwest and being a lifelong community member of the Northwest district. I have two daughters that currently attend Northwest, so I'm an invested parent. I also have a health degree. I'm a registered nurse and I feel with the circumstances we are facing right now with COVID-19 I could bring a lot of knowledge to the board and school district.
Williams: I received a Bachelor of Science in Education, Master's in Education and Specialist in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Central Missouri. I earned my Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction from the University of Missouri. I taught junior high and high school social studies at Northwest High School for 20 years.
I served in many capacities in the school district, as a parent and teacher. I served as PTO president, sponsor of various extracurricular activities, such as NHS, NJHS, Academic team, Student Council, and Junior class sponsor to name a few. I served on several school committees such as the insurance committee, principal search committee, professional development committee, professional leadership committee, president of the Community of Teachers Association, as well as on the school board.
What do you think are some top issues facing the Northwest School District that need to be addressed soon?
Burson: We are going through a transition moving to a four-day school week. There will certainly be some pains associated with this transition. I do not believe our students involved with extracurricular activities are not given enough support or recognition for achievements, this is especially true for our student-athletes.
Jolly: I feel keeping our classrooms up to date with current technology, equipment, and textbooks for every student, as well as having positive teachers/administrators is very important. I do believe the Strategic Plan that is currently in place as well as the educators are promoting a positive atmosphere. My concern is where the money is going to come from in order to meet the needs of our district. With federal and state money becoming less, educators will need to look at grants and other sources of funding for our district. The ag and business teachers have been successful writing grants. There are grants out there that the district can look into dealing with all academic areas.
Killion: Although many schools have several issues, I feel the top issue right now, is how we will be opening schools back up in August. I think this issue is going to be the biggest with trying to keep proper regulations intact while making sure the kids are retaining their education with minimal interruptions.
Smith: The students are our No. 1 issue. Before COVID-19 I would've had different answers but with the recent circumstances, my top concern is if Northwest will be ready in August and how that will affect the students.
Williams: I think one of the issues on the minds of everyone is reopening school amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Children need to be back to "normal" and yet, as educators, we must address what is best for our students academically, socially, and mentally, while doing what we can to prevent the spread of any virus or disease.
What goals do you have for office if you are elected?
Burson: Goal No. 1 is to help with our athletics, our athletic programs are spiraling out of control. I hope to help be a conduit of communication from our community members to our school board and administration. I also will try to update our website so that it becomes a useful tool for things such as communication and make it somehow possible to pay student lunch debts without the "cash only" option than currently exists.
Jolly: Keeping funding for the classroom/teacher needs is a top priority, competitive wages for district personnel, continue with district building and ground updates.
Killion: My goal, if elected, is to keep moving forward. There are many complicated issues coming up. I would like to help make the best decisions for our children and district, with minimal changes as possible, to help keep everything running as smoothly as possible.
Smith: My goals are to see that the students are getting the education they deserve and trust upon us to give to them.
Williams: My goal is to work with the other members of the board, school personnel and the community to help the district to provide every student with a quality education.
Why should people vote for you?
Burson: I am honest, not afraid of conflict, and I will be a voice for those who wish to have their opinions heard.
Jolly: People should vote for me because of the experience I have in education and our family ties to the district.
Killion: I’ve been in the district all my life. I’ve seen a lot of issues and people come and go. I would like to be a part of my children's future education. That means being involved in present and future changes that are best for our district.
Smith: People should vote for me because I am invested in this community, school, and our students. I have a nursing degree that will help with the circumstances we have been facing and will continue to face in August when school starts.
Williams: My strong background in education and my commitment to working with school personnel and the community to support the academic achievement of our students are two reasons that people should vote for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.