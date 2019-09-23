Missouri Gov. Michael Parson visited State Fair Community College Monday afternoon to discuss two of his top priorities: workforce development and infrastructure.
The Governor spoke at a roundtable discussion attended by community, business and college leaders prior to a tour of classes in the Heckart Allied Health Building and Fielding Technical Center and later at an open form attended by more than 150 individuals in the Thompson Conference Center.
“If you list a bunch of priorities, then everything is a priority and you truly have no real priorities,” Parson told those present at the open forum. “That is why workforce development and infrastructure are two priorities we have focused on that are needed for the state.“
As Parson noted during his first six-months in office 40,000 new jobs have been created. By comparison 60,000 jobs were created during the first four years Gov. Matt Blunt was in office. Similar numbers were also reported during the first four years of Gov. Jay Nixon’s administration according to Parson.
The state’s unemployment rate currently sits at 3.2% the lowest it has been in history. State unemployment for African Americans is down from 11% to 5% Parson added.
“While that is a good thing for the state, it makes it harder for students like you to get hired,” Parson said. “What it means is you are going to have to study harder and work harder to be considered for those job openings.”
Twenty-eight percent of Missourians have college degrees. The remaining 72% are described by Parson as the state’s workforce.
“The reality is it’s hard to get into the workforce today with just a high school diploma,” Parson told those present at both the roundtable discussion and open forum. “You have to be more tech savvy than when I first started out farming because today all of those tractors and equipment have computers.”
The Governor said students in both high school and college need to learn as much as they can in the fields of math, science and computer skills. Workforce training programs such as those offered by SFCC are also vital to finding jobs in today’s competitive market.
According to Economic Development Director Sedalia-Pettis County Jessica Craig, Sedalia will add 1,200 confirmed new jobs in the next four years. Those jobs will have an average starting salary of $59,000.
Craig noted SFCC is well positioned to meet the demands of training individuals to meet those specialized workforce needs.
Parson spoke of the Fast Track Work Force Incentive Grant. The initiative was approved by the legislature and signed into law by Parson and took effect Aug. 28.
The initiative allows anyone 25 years of age or older or individuals who have not been enrolled in any school within the last two years the opportunity to return to college to complete their degree.
According to information from SFCC and MOFastTrack.com individuals who make no more than $40,000 per year ($80,000 if filing jointly) are eligible to apply for a grant to return to college. All who apply must also complete the FAFSA each year they are enrolled or are planning to enroll. Other conditions to the amount of the individual awards apply.
“I think everyone here at the table knows someone who is in that position,” Parson said of those eligible for Fast Track. “There is an opportunity for SFCC to be a big part of that and workforce development especially with Nucor and other industries who have committed to coming to Sedalia.”
SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson agrees that SFCC is ready to help students and business and industry in Pettis County meet those demands.
“Workforce development is what SFCC is all about,” Anderson commented in her introduction to Parson at the open forum. “We are working our darndest here to make that happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.