While it is true that nothing about the final semester for the Class of 2020 will be routine or normal, perhaps new traditions and customs can be found in the loss of the old.
Many area schools are hoping to create new ways to celebrate their seniors. One way they are doing that is with senior parades.
“I love traditions but not just the ‘old’ ones,” Smithton High School Principal Jonathan Petersen said. “I like finding ways to create new traditions also and I think that is what this year will be remembered for. Not the negative doom and gloom or the things that were lost but instead all the positive change and new perspective that we were forced into and how that has made us a better group of people that are more empathetic than ever.”
Like many area schools, Smithton hosted a graduate parade. It was scheduled for May 15, the original date of graduation. Parents and community members lined the streets of Smithton as students passed by in the cars and on flatbed trailers and wagons.
“I believe it will become one of our new traditions year after year,” Petersen said. “The students seemed to really like it and some added lots of personal touches decorating their cars or being pulled on trailers.”
La Monte also chose to host a parade for their seniors on their original graduation date of May 9.
According to La Monte High School Principal Justin Thomas, the seniors began their parade at the school at 11 a.m. before parading through the town in their cars. Like Smithton’s seniors, the class was greeted by the residents of the town, teachers, and other students. Thomas explained the seniors decorated their cars in black and gold, made signs, and wore their caps and gowns.
“Seniors and their parents were very excited to do the parade and used it as some closure to the year,” Thomas said via email. “Senior parents did a lot of work coordinating the parade and getting everyone organized and should be commended for that.”
While not on the day of their graduation, Sacred Heart seniors took to the parking lot of State Fair Community College May 16 for their parade route. The event was planned by the Sacred Heart Junior Class as well as Fr. Joe Corel and Fr. Dave Viets. Faculty members, family and friends were present to give the seniors gifts and well wishes.
“I really enjoyed the parade because it was really nice seeing everyone from the class again,” Sacred Heart senior Blaise Wilt said via email. “The encouraging cards from the community cheered me up a lot. I am incredibly grateful for all those who put in the work to set up the parade.”
According to a post on Sacred Heart’s Facebook page, “a small parade and a lot of smiles and love was just what the doctor ordered! The Class of 2020 received all their cards & letters from family, friends, teachers, the parish, and community members plus many other goodies. Their bags were full!”
Each graduate also received a yard sign designed by Angela McMullin. Parents and community members are asked to honk as they drive by the house of an SHS 2020 graduate.
For the seniors, the parades have been memorable.
“It was amazing to see all of my friends and family from Sacred Heart,” Madison Hayden said via email. “It truly warmed my heart to see all of the smiling faces welcoming the senior class. It felt very amazing in this very strange time.”
