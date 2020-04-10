Amid all the disruptions to life resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic a constant remains. The need to educate students is perhaps greater now more there ever as administrators, teachers and students are distanced from one another.
Like her colleagues in the Kaysinger Conference, Green Ridge R-VIII Superintendent Dr. Jamie Burkhart knows this all too well. Early Thursday morning Burkhart along with other staff members was preparing 320 breakfasts and 320 lunches to be distributed to students in the district. The meals were not only for Thursday but to provide food for Good Friday.
Not one to take the credit for her work, Burkhart was quick to recognize the efforts of all who were helping with the project. Her unassuming nature is one of her trademarks and a reason why she was recently nominated and selected as the recipient of the West Central Region Outstanding New Superintendent of 2020.
“Sharing information like this is difficult for me,” Burkhart said when asked about the award. “I am not one to toot my own horn, but would rather let others take the credit for excellence.
“After all, leadership is about bringing a team together to work toward the same goals, moving in the same direction,” she continued. “Being recognized is nice, but knowing it is because an entire team is behind you, believes in you and recognizes the direction we are headed is toward excellence and they are willing to put in the hard work toward that, well that just makes the award that much more special.”
According to the Missouri Association of School Administrators website, each year the organization presents an award to an outstanding new Missouri superintendent of schools from each MASA district.
“The award is in recognition of outstanding performance in the demonstration of those skills that reflect the best in educational leadership,” information from MASA states.
Nominees must be a practicing superintendent in their second or third year; have never served as a superintendent of schools in another state; made a measurable contribution to the school district they serve as a new superintendent as verified by one or more practicing superintendents from their MASA district, and be a member of MASA at the time of nomination.
Burkhart said she is honored and humbled to simply be nominated for the award.
“It shows other superintendents recognize there are great things going on in Green Ridge R-VIII School District,” Burkhart said. “My own colleagues are saying that they see evidence of exemplary leadership practices.
“What an honor that is to be nominated,” she continued. “When I was told I was the recipient of the award, I was overwhelmed. I keep using the word ‘humbled’ but it truly was a humbling experience when colleagues contacted me to say they recognized excellence in leadership and that they are impressed with what they see from and hear about Green Ridge Schools.”
Burkhart explained her focus in the district is to keep working toward continuous improvement.
“We continue to work toward goals as a district to get better, to work better, to be better,” Burkhart commented. “We want our staff, students and community to see that we are about improving in all areas. We want to hire and retain the best teachers, to teach our students using the best practices in instruction, to meet the immediate and long-term needs of all of our students, and to prepare them for successful lives.”
She added the Green Ridge community has so much to be proud of when they look at the school.
“You may notice that I often use the word ‘we’ when I talk about what is going on at Green Ridge R-VIII School District. I seldom say ‘I’ because our school does work well as a team,” she commented. “Our climate and culture continues to improve and is one that makes us proud to be a Green Ridge team. We believe in it.
“My leadership style for this team would be one of servant leadership,” Burkhart continued. “Our board members and staff members would say that I truly care about our community, its school, and all of its staff and students.”
Burkhart is also quick to give credit to the Green Ridge Board of Education and said she owes much of the award to supportive board members.
“All board members, both past and present, during my time at Green Ridge have shown so much dedication to the improvement of our Green Ridge School and our community,” she noted. “Having these board members who clearly strive for excellence for its school make effective leadership possible.”
Board President Barry White expressed gratitude for Burkhart’s leadership.
“Dr. Burkhart has done an outstanding job for Green Ridge. Since the day she started she jumped in with both feet ready to go,” White remarked. “She is an excellent leader and communicator who has worked tirelessly to make our district the best it can be.
“She is not afraid to try something different or choose a different path if it will help us excel,” he continued. “Even with all the terrible things going on now, she has been a positive beacon of hope for the future of education and has done everything she can during the shutdown to help our students and staff succeed.”
Burkhart returned to her dedication to small schools and their importance.
“I am also one who is passionate about small school districts and am in state leadership positions to advocate for small schools,” Burkhart said. “I go on capitol visits to talk with our legislators about small school districts and how legislation can impact small schools. When Green Ridge community members have congratulated me, I usually tell them that receiving this award is from working with great people in a great community.”
