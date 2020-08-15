Editor’s note: The Democrat will be publishing articles about Pettis County’s school districts and their plans for the 2020-21 school year in upcoming editions.
When students return to classes at Green Ridge this year, they will not only adapt to a new four-day schedule but also changes instituted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district plans to return to school Tuesday, Aug. 25 with students in class full time, according to Superintendent Dr. Jamie Burkhart. For those who are not comfortable doing so, the district has a virtual option.
“We are so excited to be able to have our students returning back to school,” Burkhart said via email. “That is why it is essential that we do everything we can to ensure we can keep them here with us. We have new mitigating measures in place in order to help keep our staff and students safe.”
In addition to enhanced cleaning measures, Green Ridge has incorporated hand sanitizing stations in all classrooms and strategic locations around the school. Students will bring a water bottle as the water fountains will be turned off. Water bottle filling stations will be installed.
Burkhart explained the district arranged classrooms to distance students from each other.
“As students in Pettis County are required to wear masks, we want to make sure we have our students spread out in class so that if they are at least 6 feet apart, they can remove their masks during learning times,” Burkhart said. “As physical distancing cannot be maintained on a bus or during passing periods, we know students will have to wear their masks at that time.
“We have masks for students who do not have them,” she continued. “We will teach all of our students the importance of good hygiene, hand washing, and hand sanitizing.”
Burkhart explained students will not be sharing school supplies this year. Each student will have their own supplies to use for classes, including specials classes like art and STEAM lab.
Additionally, each student will also have a Chromebook or device to use instead of having shared Chromebook carts.
To spread students out at breakfast, elementary students will eat in their classrooms.
“In all of our decisions, we are trying to still keep our school day as normal as possible for our students,” Burkhart noted. “We want for their learning experience to continue to be a positive one. We want to be able to reduce anxieties that they may have.”
As with several other Kaysinger Conference Schools, when the Green Ridge R-VIII Board of Education voted to adopt a four-day schedule, dealing with a continuing pandemic was not on the horizon.
Burkhart explained the extra professional development time for the teachers allowed by the new schedule is essential this year.
“Our teachers will be able to use those Mondays as time to really work on curriculum that will focus on priority standards in their instruction and assessment of students, and they will learn strategies to prepare for teaching students who may require off-site learning like for students who may be in quarantine, isolation, or if there is a need for a short-term or long-term school closure,” Burkhart said. “We have to do better than we did in the spring.
“Don't get me wrong. I am proud of all of the work that all of our staff put in to helping our students through the end of last school year,” she continued. “All of our staff members really showed up. They helped wherever they saw a need, whether it was to help our families with breakfasts and lunches in our food deliveries, helping our families with emotional needs with positive contacts, phone calls, Zoom meetings, etc., to working to provide some sort of delivery of school content.”
Burkhart added she is proud of the efforts of her staff and students.
“This year, we will need to step up our game even more,” Burkhart noted. “If we have to teach students who are offsite, we have to provide our students with instruction that will keep moving them forward.
“We will also still need to assist with social-emotional learning as well,” Burkhart continued. “Our school staff have such a huge undertaking on their shoulders, and they are handling it very well.”
For more information, contact Green Ridge R-VIII at 660-527-3315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.