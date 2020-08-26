As students in the Green Ridge V-III School District returned to classes Aug. 25, few may have known of a special grant the district received only days earlier that will benefit students’ creative and critical thinking skills.
The district has been named a $15,000 grant recipient for the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, sponsored by Bayer Fund.
According to Green Ridge Superintendent Dr. Jamie Burkhart, the district plans to use the grant to further develop and enhance learning opportunities in its STEAM Lab.
Nancey Dove is the Green Ridge R-VIII librarian. Dove teaches the STEAM Lab lessons in connection with her classes who come to the library for the program.
“This provides our students with a literacy component that connects with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics) activities,” Burkhart commented.
In early 2020, Bayer Fund's America's Farmers Grow Rural Education partnered with local farmers to nominate rural public school districts and award grants to enhance their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum, according to a news release from the Bayer Fund.
“Grow Rural Education grants have helped schools purchase an array of STEM-related materials, such as augmented-reality sandboxes, weather-forecasting and robotics equipment,” the release noted. “Green Ridge R-VIII School District will use the Grow Rural Education funds to transform the Elementary computer lab into a K-12 STEAM Learning Lab, designed with hands-on activities such as coding, robotics, drones, circuits, simple machines, inventing/innovations and more.
“To qualify for a Grow Rural Education grant, farmers nominate a public school district to compete for a merit-based $15,000 grant,” the release continues. “School districts that are nominated, then submit a grant application describing their STEM-focused project. Grow Rural Education's Farmer Advisory Council, consisting of a panel of math and science teachers and approximately 30 farmer leaders from across the country, review the finalist applications and select the winning school districts, including Green Ridge R-VIII School District.”
The funding will be used in a number of ways, according to Dove.
“In our STEAM Lab, we engineer, collaborate, design, extend classroom learning, create and recreate/rebuild, critically think, and make lots of messes with hands-on learning while having fun,” Dove said via email. “The America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education grant will allow our STEAM Lab to incorporate many more technological skills into our lessons. Since we started our lab last year on a shoestring budget, we did many projects with cardboard, tape, glue, and recycled goods.
“We still use these items but now we will have a 3-D printer, iPads with OSMO thinking games for the younger students, SnapCircuits, Code-n-Go Mice (K-3) and Dash Robots (3-6) to teach beginning coding skills, K’Nex, a camera, and green screen to create videos and of course, one of my favorites, the old tried and true Legos,” Dove continued. “I am very thankful to the farmers that nominated our school and to the Bayer Fund for providing such an amazing resource.”
Since 2010, Bayer Fund's America's Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to thousands of nonprofits, schools and ag students across rural America.
"Bayer Fund and the farmers we partner with feel incredibly passionate about Grow Rural Education because we're investing in our children — who are the future — by enhancing STEM learning in rural public school districts," Al Mitchell, President of the Bayer Fund, said in the release. "We are always amazed by the incredible support of local farmers, as well as the countless ways Grow Rural Education brings teachers, students and people in the community together to set children up for success."
