For Green Ridge sophomore Ashlee Martin, the decision to audition for the 2019 Missouri State FFA Convention Talent and Convention Choir is one she does not regret.
Martin will also perform throughout the National FFA Convention Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana. After being accepted to perform in both events, Martin realized “there’s nothing to lose in just auditioning.”
Many attendees to the Missouri State Fair may be familiar with Martin’s voice without realizing it as she performed twice during the 2019 fair.
“During my talent performance at the 2019 Missouri State FFA Convention, an employee from the Missouri Department of Ag heard me sing,” Martin explained. “She contacted Ms. (Cheryl) Ficken (Green Ridge FFA advisor) and asked if I would be available to sing during the Missouri State Fair.
“I was invited to sing the national anthem at the 2019 Military Appreciation Day Ceremony in the Mathewson Exhibition Center during the state fair,” she continued. “This was an amazing experience.”
Martin also performed the national anthem Aug. 17 during the Flag Retirement Ceremony to honor a local military veteran.
For the audition for the National Convention, Martin performed “Almost There” from “The Princess and The Frog,” “Don’t Know Why” by Nora Jones, and “Rise Up” by Andra Day.
During the 2019 FFA National Convention, Martin explained she may be asked to sing up to 10 different songs at the Talent Competition, Arena Main Stage at Lucas Oil Stadium during one of the convention sessions, Indiana Convention Center (ICC) Talent Stage, special events, and the Indianapolis ArtsGarden/City Market in downtown Indianapolis.
According to a National FFA press release, “nearly 50 acts from throughout the country have been chosen to perform during general sessions, meal functions and receptions. During the convention and expo, all acts will have the chance to compete in three rounds and be judged on preparation, delivery, engagement, entertainment value and technical ability. The winner will receive $250.”
Martin said the encouragement of her parents, Roy and Rose Martin, and Ficken helped make her decision to apply for the events easier.
“Often the biggest hurdle in front of students is to take the risk of something new,” Ficken commented. “I am proud of Ashlee for taking the chance on herself and applying.
“Ashlee has a natural talent which has been strengthened through our music department and vocal lessons,” she added. “FFA provides an outlet for those talents to shine through. She worked hard in preparing her song selections and will continue to do so leading up to National Convention.”
Ficken noted to her knowledge this is the first Green Ridge FFA member to be selected to National Talent.
Martin is proud of her membership in FFA and the Green Ridge Music Department.
Martin, a member of the Green Ridge Show Choir, explained the choir increased from 10 members in 2017-18 to 30 members in 2018-19.
“We were only able to participate in one competition last year, but we won first at the Smith-Cotton Show Choir Competition small school division,” Martin said. “We also traveled to Branson and performed on stage at the Legends.”
Among her other accomplishments, as a freshman Martin applied and was selected to the 2019 Missouri State FFA Convention Talent and was selected to the 2019 Missouri State FFA Convention Choir. During her freshman year, she received a I rating for her solos at District Contest and advanced to State Contest in April.
According to her parents, Martin’s talents are the result of hard work and practice as well as God-given abilities.
“We are so very proud of Ashlee and her accomplishments,” Rose Martin said. “We believe God has blessed her with a beautiful voice.
“Ashlee has enjoyed taking voice lessons over the years from Anna Wooderson, Candy Edwards and Michael Sproles of the Noteworthy Music Conservatory. She has enjoyed taking piano lessons from Kristy Allen since she was 8, and guitar lessons from Eron Harding,” she continued. “She has music in her heritage…my grandparents (Gertrude and John Hunt) entertained for many years.”
Martin explained she wanted to become a member of FFA in part because of Green Ridge’s agriculture heritage as well as the leadership opportunities the organization offers.
“FFA has helped me prepare for the future by the leadership, skills and agriculture knowledge I have obtained while being in FFA,” she added.
