Kindness is a lesson that is sometimes forgotten. Thanks to a classic Christmas book, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss, students in Christina Kirby’s first grade class at Skyline Elementary will possibly remember the importance of kindness for the rest of their lives.
Thursday morning, Kirby’s room was transformed into “Whoville” as her students experienced the lessons of giving to and helping others.
“Our focus has been on kindness toward others and making good choices,” Kirby explained. “Our classroom elf, Peppermint, came recently and the Grinch has been busy making poor choices. We have been busy showing him how it is better to be kind and make good choices.”
After listening to “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” the students put many of the lessons from the book into practice, especially how the choices and actions a person makes affect not only themselves but those around them.
“It isn’t always easy to help those who are grumpy, mean or even unkind,” Kirby said. “However, those are the ones who need our kindness and love the most. Cindy Lou saw the best in the Grinch which caused him to see it in himself.”
Each student had the opportunity to create items at six different stations, making Grinch dust, Who pudding, Grinch kabobs, Christmas tree cones, Grinch glitter, and Grinch slime. Each student also made a Grinch ornament as a keepsake. Parents came to the classroom to volunteer and help the students at each station.
“As we go throughout our day with our activities, the Grinch will make a few more poor choices,” Kirby explained. “We are going to write kind things to him and make cards for other teachers and friends in the building.
“As we show kindness, the Grinch’s heart will begin to grow and in the end, he will show them kindness by leaving them a kind note thanking them for showing him how to be kind,” she continued. “He will leave them a Grinch pencil to use. This will be a good reminder throughout the rest of our year together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.