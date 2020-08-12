In a ceremony befitting the dedication and service to their “adoptive” home of Sedalia, Robert and Barbara Hayden and their family were honored by the Missouri State Fair Foundation Wednesday evening.
More than 200 individuals were present as the flagpole and legacy garden located near the Missouri State Highway Patrol offices was dedicated to the couple and their family members during the Legacy Flag Dedication Ceremony.
The Hayden family returned to Missouri from California in the 1990s, choosing Sedalia as their home. Barbara Hayden is a member of the Missouri State Fair Commission, and together the couple helped fund the Trail’s End Monument on the fairgrounds.
“My gosh, people all around this state know the generosity of this family. I have never seen a family more generous than the Haydens,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said during his remarks at the ceremony. “Yes, they are very generous, and yes, they do a lot for Sedalia and this community and many other communities, but they do a lot in a roundabout way for the soldiers who are here tonight as well.
“I can’t think of any way you could repay them (the Hayden family) more than with a (flag) pole in the middle of the Fairgrounds flying a United States of America flag,” Parson continued. “If that doesn’t represent Bob and Barbara Hayden, nothing does. That's who they are — red, white and blue.”
Parson ended his remarks, noting he was “humbled to call them my friends.”
The couple, who will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary this year, are the owners of Starline Brass.
The Hayden’s have donated to countless local organizations including Center for Human Services, Sacred Heart School, Broadway Presbyterian Church, Show Me Christian Youth Home, FFA, 4-H, Missouri State Fair, Missouri State Fair Foundation, Child Safe of Central Missouri, Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri, CASA, Open Door, D.A.R.E., Bothwell Regional Health Center Foundation, State Fair Community College, Heckart Community Center, NRA, Ducks Unlimited, Smith-Cotton JROTC and local veterans organizations, according to a June 26 Democrat article.
Most recently, they donated a portion of their farm and hundreds of thousands of dollars to allow Retrieving Freedom to construct its headquarters in Pettis County. The company trains service dogs for veterans with disabilities and children with autism.
Missouri State Fair Foundation Executive Director Wendy Loges told the Democrat it is fitting to honor the Haydens in this manner.
“Robert and Barbara Hayden have lived the ‘American Dream‘ and generously share their blessings so that others may have the same opportunity,” Loges said. “This flag pole is dedicated to the Hayden Family in honor of their tremendous selfless generosity and shining example of what it means to be an American.”
The couple’s son Robert Hayden Jr. spoke on behalf of his family to conclude the ceremony.
“I want to thank you for your hard work and dedication,” Hayden Jr. said. “Thank you for being role models and for being you.
“I think at this time, we can all use a feel-good moment,” he continued. “That flag is a feel-good moment for all of us. It truly is special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.