From walking the red carpet to rides in a limousine, dancing and dining and some extra special pampering, a number of young ladies were treated to a gift of time during a “Girls Night Out” Thursday afternoon at Heber Hunt Elementary.
More than 40 girls spent time with teachers at the school learning what it means to feel special as they developed their sense of self-worth and the beauty each of them possesses within.
“The happiest girls are the prettiest girls and we have some very happy girls here at Heber Hunt,” Principal Brett Hieronymus said prior to each girl taking a walk down the red carpet.
Hieronymus explained the afternoon was all about helping the girls feel special and loved and that they were the center of attention.
The school hosts a shirt and tie event for young men where the boys are encouraged to dress and look their best. As Hieronymus noted, “when you look your best you will also act your best.”
“Heber Hunt has been holding the Gift of Time for many years,” Hieronymus explained. “In my time here, I have just taken it to the “Girls Night Out/Gift of Time.”
“We did not have much for our young ladies so we decided to make our gift of time all about our girls,” he said. “It was well received the first year and each year it has gotten bigger and bigger.”
Stylists from three local salons, All About You, Boulevard Hair Company and Salon Ego, were in attendance to do hair and make-up for the girls.
For many, the tables were turned as the young participants asked if they could “make-up their teachers.” After their nails were dried, the students and their teachers shared conversations, ate donated food from Subway, danced and decorated paper castles.
Each girl was given a crown before they had the opportunity to ride around the block with their teachers in a white stretch limousine provided by Hotel Bothwell.
Hieronymus not only wished to thank the individuals from the businesses who donated their time and efforts but he also wanted to compliment his staff who volunteered their time to make the day special.
“Who really makes this night happen is our staff at Heber Hunt who selflessly give their time to spend with a special young lady when they have children of their own at home,” Hieronymus said.
While the events will create memories that will last a lifetime for young girls and teachers alike, the most important part of the afternoon was the chance to build relationships that too may last a lifetime.
“Today is about showing our girls that they are valued just as much as our boys,” cross category special education teacher Paige Aggeler said. “It gives our girls some one-on-one time that is so needed.”
