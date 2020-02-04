Like many elementary students, Christina Kondratyuk loves to ride the bus to school. She also loves to paint and draw. Kondrtyuk combined those two loves and recently was awarded first place for her artistic endeavors in the First Student School Bus Art Contest.
The First Student artwork campaign is focused on helping elementary students learn to enjoy the bus riding experience, according to Sedalia School District 200 Assistant Superintendent Chris Pyle.
“They inspire students with the phrase, ‘Happiness starts with yellow,’” Pyle said. “I appreciate First Student's efforts in trying to help our bus-riding students start their day in a positive manner.
“For those students that ride a bus, the driver is the first person they see in the morning affiliated to our school and it is important that they help set the tone for each day,” Pyle continued. “They can help students get in the mindset that today can be a good one.”
Kondrtyuk, a student at Heber Hunt Elementary, explained riding the bus is a way for her to meet and make new friends on her daily trip to and from school.
Connie Miller, First Student Location Manager for Sedalia 200, brought the contest to the district.
All Sedalia 200 elementary schools were given the opportunity to be involved, Pyle noted.
“The expectation for students was to create a picture that included a yellow school bus and to incorporate the ‘Happiness starts with yellow’ theme,” Pyle explained.
Heber Hunt Principal Brent Hieronymous said he was approached this fall about the contest.
“Connie said there would be a prize for the Missouri winner and then move on to the National Level,” Hieronymus said. “I said I will pass it along to Mrs. (Heidi) Pollard our art teacher. I knew she would jump at the chance. Mrs. Pollard did and bam, we had a winner.”
Kondrtyuk said her love of painting and drawing began before she started school. She explained her winning drawing took two weeks to complete.
The student picture that was selected as the overall winner received a $1,000 donation provided by First Student to the art classroom in their school, according to Pyle. The money is then used for supplies, books or field trips on behalf of the contest.
Pyle, Miller and Sedalia 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett helped judge the final selection. With more than 2,200 entries district-wide, Pyle said he was “very pleased with the participation by our students and enjoyed looking at their creations.”
Kondrtyuk, who was the recipient of a $25 Walmart gift card, said she “was shocked and very excited and proud” of her drawing being selected.
Hieronymus noted he is very proud of Kondrtyuk and her efforts. The contest did come with a little worry though.
“We love Mrs. Connie as she does a tremendous job with transportation and loves our kids, “Hieronymus said. “However, as a principal, you are always nervous seeing or most likely hearing Mrs. Connie especially with a fist full of papers waiting in the office.
“Mrs. Connie laughed and said, ‘Mr. H. you will love me today I have great news!’” Hieronymous explained as Miller brought in the students’ artwork. “Needless to say I was very happy and relieved!”
