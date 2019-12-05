Cowboys and cowgirls of a younger generation had a rootin’, tootin’ good time as they rode the bulls, watched roping skills, and rode their horses till they “can’t no more” Monday morning at Heber Hunt Elementary.
It was all part of the school’s attendance incentive assembly. Students throughout Sedalia School District 200 are rewarded with special incentives for meeting their attendance goals.
“We focus on the importance of attendance for our students because there is ample data that proves that students are more successful when they attended school regularly; when they are in class consistently, they retain information better,” Superintendent Steve Triplett explained. “We also know that for many of our students, the meals they get at school are the best and sometimes only meals they may get that day.
“Certainly, since the state ties attendance to funding, that has to be a consideration,” he continued. “But getting kids to school regularly is about helping them succeed."
While it may seem fun and games to some, the lessons of respect and helping fellow students succeed was evident throughout the assembly.
Assistant Superintendent Chris Pyle, who served as the announcer for the assembly, pointed out several times how much it meant to hear the students encourage and cheer for their classmates as they took turns in several rodeo events including “bull” riding, roping, and a stick pony race. As a former bull rider and current rodeo announcer, Pyle even taught the students a few tricks of the trade as he spoke to them throughout the assembly.
Students earn an attendance incentive assembly for every 10 days the total building’s attendance is 95% or higher, according to Hieronymus.
“Attendance and student achievement, as well as student well-being, go hand in hand,” Hieronymus emphasized. “Sedalia 200 as a whole works hard to educate the whole child and we have a limited window in which to get this accomplished. Study after study shows, as does experience, the more any child is at school the more academically sound, healthier and well rounded the individual is.”
During the Nov. 25 Board of Education meeting, district-wide attendance was reported at 91.91%.
"Short-term incentives give our teachers a chance to help students reach attainable goals, which boosts their confidence and helps them see the value of working as part of a team to achieve success,” Triplett said of the incentive program. “The assemblies also provide an opportunity for students to see teachers and administrators as real people, having fun with them and celebrating their successes."
The students did celebrate as they cheered one another on and laughed as the rodeo progressed.
“Students are our thing – they are the sole purpose we are here,” Hieronymus said. “We want them in our building ready to learn and be excited.
“These attendance assemblies are fruits of the guardian labor to get our kids to us,” he continued. “It is so easy to say, ‘well they don’t feel good so I am just going to keep them home;’ by all means, if a student is running a fever, is vomiting or contagious we want them to stay home and get well. But overall, it also helps our kids have perseverance and stamina to be able to get them in our care so we can not only educate them but care for and show love for them in the time we have them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.