When Jane McMullin heard her name listed as a member of the Sacred Heart School Hall of Fame Class of 2020, she was honored but not surprised; she’d been told of the recognition ahead of time. It was a different story when her name was announced a second time during Friday afternoon’s all-school Mass — McMullin was not expecting to be named 2020 Teacher of the Year.
“This school means so much to me,” McMullin, with tears, told the Democrat after the presentations were over. “It’s overwhelming gratitude too because I really am living my dream. I wanted to teach here and I get to do that.”
Friday afternoon’s announcement, hosted each year in Sacred Heart Catholic Church at the conclusion of Catholic Schools Week, marked the second time McMullin has been named Teacher of the Year.
Sacred Heart faculty vote for Teacher of the Year. According to information from SHS, candidates eligible for teacher of the year must demonstrate a positive school spirit, be involved in school, church, and or community activities, achieve an overall above average evaluation on classroom teaching, and have at least six years teaching experience at SHS.
“There isn't enough that can be said about this year's Teacher of the Year, and there isn't nearly enough time to talk about this person's devotion to teaching, her dedication to her students, and her love of Sacred Heart School,” Beverly Rollings, treasurer and past-president of the SHS Foundation, said in her remarks Friday.
“Our teacher of the year expects students be on their best for her, and in doing so, she inspires students to be the best for themselves. A colleague says that this year's Teacher of the Year is the very epitome of an educator at the finest level. We couldn't agree more.”
McMullin has been a teacher for 28 years, spending her entire career at Sacred Heart. She receivedher bachelor’s degree in education and her master’s degree in history from Central Missouri State University (now the University of Central Missouri) in Warrensburg. She is an alumna of Sacred Heart, something that means a lot to her.
“I was the baby of my family and my kindergarten class was the first kindergarten class at Sacred Heart so I always wanted to be here,” McMullin said. “When I was in high school, I used to notice the camaraderie in my teachers and I was inspired by so many of them that once I decided that’s what I wanted to do was teach, this was my dream job that I was lucky enough to get. I got to work with several of them. That alone was just amazing.
“I’m just doing what I love to do in a place I love to do it in.”
McMullin teaches history at Sacred Heart and previously coached and was a student council moderator.
“I love history and I like to share that story with my students,” she said. “I can’t imagine anything better than working with young people. They’re inspiring every day, they’re going to do and accomplish so many wonderful things. I just love it.”
Friday’s presentations also included the 2020 recipients of the I Dare You Award in honor of Zach Parsons, a SHS student who died in a car accident in 2016 at the age of 17. The award recognizes a male and female student in 11th grade who strive to be their best and make a positive difference in their communities. This year’s recipients are Kelsey Hudson and Kaleb Woolery.
The SHS Hall of Fame Class of 2020 was also announced. The induction ceremony will be April 18. The inductees are Jane McMullin, Fr. Andrew Brunswick (posthumously), Will Kraus (SHS Class of 1992), Sue (Keller) Wise-Hoersten (SHS Class of 1958), Jack and Marilyn Fischer (SHS Class of 1968), Fr. Mark Miller, Leo and Cecilia Gerke (posthumously) and Bonnie Diefendorf.
