The State Fair Community College Board of Trustees will have two new members as voters chose Justin Hubbs and Richard L. Parker in Tuesday’s municipal election.
Voters had four candidates to choose from: Hubbs, Parker, Christopher Paszkiewicz and WyAnn Lipps. Yvonne Clark was also on the ballot but she dropped out of the race several months ago. Board members Jerry Greer and Ron Wineinger decided not to seek re-election so both seats were open going into Tuesday’s election.
Hubbs received 1,474 votes and Parker received 1,476 in the Pettis County election. Voters in Benton County and other area school districts also voted in the SFCC board race. Paszkiewicz received 634 votes and Lipps received 770.
“I’m just very excited to start serving, it was a long election cycle,” Hubbs told the Democrat by phone Tuesday night. “It’s nice to bring it to a close and now get to work. There are lots of tough things with the pandemic and the state budget cuts, but I’m super excited to get to work.”
Hubbs spent 21 years working in retail, 17 of those years in management positions. He now works as a realtor in Sedalia. He spent the last three years as a member of the State Fair Community College Foundation board. Hubbs also ran for the SFCC board in 2016.
“The first thing is we’ve really got to dive into the budget ensuring we’re making smart decisions, keeping all staff, that’s the first priority,” Hubbs said. “The tech center is coming along but we have to make sure we’re keeping the budget in balance and not sacrificing staff to make it happen.
“That ties right into enrollment, we need to do what we can do to make sure we’re not dipping too far in the fall,” he added. “Obviously we will dip with COVID but do what we can to ensure we don’t take too far of a dip.”
Hubbs said he was overwhelmed with the number of supportive and encouraging messages he received Tuesday. He thanked voters for their support and offered congratulations to his new fellow board member, Parker.
Parker was a lawyer for more than 20 years and also served as a minister for more than 20 years. He also served as a director of a not-for-profit agency serving the disabled.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity to serve,” Parker told the Democrat by phone Tuesday night. “The junior college is really important to the community and to the area and to be able to help set the vision and to help the junior college attain the excellence in education that is desired and work on strengthening ties between the college and the communities that are served and the school districts served. I’m looking forward to ways we can strengthen it.”
He said he’s looking forward to helping the college continue high-quality programs for all students, whether they are in a two-year program or are looking to transfer to a four-year institution.
“(I plan) to work on being wise stewardship, to see that our resources are being invested well and that are leading to good results,” he said. “To ensure providing an environment where learning takes place and where service to the community happens and to make sure there’s a partnership between the community and the college are things I would like to further.”
He said he sees workforce development as a “real opportunity” for the college as it moves forward with the Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center. He said with the state government’s focus on workforce development, “it seems to be the ideal time for the junior college to proceed with this.”
He said he recognizes that not all ideas to move the college forward will come from the board or administration and that he is willing to listen to community members.
“A big thank you and I appreciate the expression of trust in my ability to serve the voters and to be a liaison between the voters and the administration of the college and setting the direction,” he said. “Any time you are elected to represent the public it’s a position of trust and I’ll do my best to fulfill that expression of trust that has been placed in me to be a trustee at State Fair.”
Lipps has been a volunteer at SFCC for 13 years, helping with the booster club where she has served on the board for nine years, commencement ceremonies, Jingle on the Green and many other campus events. Lipps said State Fair means family for her because many family members have been staff members or graduates.
“I’m thankful I had the opportunity to run,” Lipps told the Democrat by phone Tuesday night. “I just want to congratulate the two gentlemen that won. I would like to thank everyone who supported me on this campaign.”
Even though she didn’t win a seat on the board, Lipps said her involvement at the college will continue.
“Nothing changes that,” she said. “Anything the school needs from me, I am there to serve them in any way possible.”
Paszkiewicz is the chef at the Ivory Grille in Sedalia and has been in the food industry since he was 14. Paszkiewicz, who is originally from Kansas City, has lived in Sedalia with his wife and their four sons for three years.
He could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
