Voters will have four choices, including WyAnn Lipps, for two positions on the State Fair Community College Board of Trustees in next month’s election.
Lipps, who ran for the board in 2016, also faces Richard L. Parker, Christopher Paszkiewicz and Justin Hubbs in the June 2 municipal election. Board members Jerry Greer and Ron Wineinger decided not to seek re-election so two seats are up for grabs.
Lipps has been a volunteer at SFCC for 13 years, helping with the booster club where she has served on the board for nine years, commencement ceremonies, Jingle on the Green and many other campus events. Lipps said State Fair means family for her because many family members have been involved in some way: Her husband is a Navigator and adjunct history professor, her mother-in-law was an ESL teacher, her daughter and son-in-law are alumni, and her nephew is a student.
Lipps is also a co-chair for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Sedalia and previously worked for a nonprofit organization.
“My entire life has been one of service starting as a kid all the way up. I just wanted to expand what I do there (at SFCC) and do whatever I can to be a help to the school,” Lipps said of why she wanted to run for the board. “I feel that it’s very important in whatever community you’re in, whether it’s your family, your block, your city, your church, that you do your part to make the best of where you are. For me, that’s giving and volunteering and doing what I can to help where I can.”
Enrollment declines have been a trend at Missouri community colleges for a few years. Lipps said that when the economy is doing well, college enrollment tends to decline since more people are working, something she acknowledged is out of SFCC’s control. However, she said she thinks being more proactive in area high schools could help.
“I think if we were more active in the high schools to find out what the kids are looking for, that if we did not have that program at State Fair we could look at implementing that program so they don’t have to go somewhere else, they can go right to State Fair,” she said.
Last year, SFCC decided to move forward with the Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center. The proposed $9 million facility will house the college and Career and Technology Center’s welding and precision machine programs.
Lipps said she didn’t know a lot about the new facility but said she thinks that “any time we improve, add on, it’s a positive.” She added that she feels there are other facility needs to be addressed, such as adding more dorms and improving existing ones.
The new center aligns with current trends to enhance workforce development across the state. Lipps said she believes State Fair is doing a good job with both workforce training options and traditional two-year degree programs.
“There are a lot of areas now where the certificate such as welding or truck driving, you don’t need the degree you need the certificate and that is becoming wildly popular throughout the country,” she said. “I think that State Fair is doing a great service by offering both. I would also like to see more general education classes taught at night so the workforce could go to school, the single mothers.”
Lipps’ husband served in the U.S. Air Force and each year he received a COLA, or cost of living, raise. Lipps said she thinks SFCC faculty should get the same.
“I do understand that when enrollment is down, budget is down. I do think we should stay competitive with those in our region and if not more,” she said. “We want to keep quality workers and that is really what my whole stance is for running because students are our top priority and part of keeping the students there is making sure we have quality teachers and quality staff. In order to have quality teachers and staff, we need to make sure they are appreciated and they are valued in every way.”
If elected, Lipps said one of her biggest goals would be to stress the importance of letting employees know how important they are. Another would be helping the college stay on track financially.
“I think it’s very important for the board to be good stewards of the money we have coming in and I think students are the No. 1 priority but your employees go right along with that to making sure we give students the best,” she said. “If you don’t have happy employees, it will show.”
She said she does not make decisions lightly and plans to keep that mentality if elected, getting all the pertinent information and learning all sides of a situation before casting a vote.
“State Fair is family,” she said. “I have been there for 13 years. I know the employees, I know the students, and I will do 100% of my abilities to make sure everyone is valued and it’s just another avenue for me to help from what I’ve already been doing.”
