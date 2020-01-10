Gov. Mike Parson has appointed local business owner Ken Weymuth to the University of Central Missouri’s Board of Governors. The appointment will be effective through Jan. 1, 2025, pending approval by the Missouri Senate.
“It’s a great honor to be appointed by Gov. Parson to the UCM Board of Governors,” Weymuth said Thursday. “It’s nice that I can give back to my alma mater.
“I served on the Foundation Board for many years but have not been involved with the university in the last several years,” he added. “We are very fortunate to have the university in our area. For the sake of our youth and the economic impact in the area, I will do, in a small way, whatever I can to see that it continues.”
Weymuth, the owner of the W-K family of dealerships in Sedalia and Boonville, is a third-generation business owner. The dealership celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019.
According to a UCM press release, Weymuth attended what was then known as Central Missouri State University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Marketing in 1978. That same year, he began working in the automotive industry as a sales representative. He became a third-generation owner of W-K in Cole Camp and it expanded to Sedalia in 1999 and to Boonville in 2017.
The Board of Governors is UCM’s policy-making body. It is composed of eight members, all from the state of Missouri. Seven members have voting privileges. The eighth is a student member who does not vote.
“We are grateful to have someone of Mr. Weymuth’s caliber appointed to our board by Gov. Parson,” UCM President Roger Best said in a statement provided to the Democrat. “As an alumnus of the university and parent of an alumnus, Mr. Weymuth has a deep understanding of the UCM mission and has been a long-time supporter. We look forward to serving with him as we continue the advancement of our university.”
Weymuth commented he is looking forward to serving on the board.
“I really have not set any goals,” Weymuth noted. “It has been a well-respected university in the past and I’m sure it will be the same when my term is over.
“I do realize the cost of a four-year degree is prohibitive to many,” Weymuth noted. “And it may not be the best choice for some. But I do believe we need to strive to make a four-year degree affordable to anyone that wishes to pursue that path to their future.”
Soon after completing his degree from CMSU, Weymuth married Kim Monsees. The couple has four sons, Kyle, Kelsey, Kendall and Karson. The oldest of their children, Kyle and Kelsey, are the fourth generation of family members to work at W-K. Weymuth semi-retired in 2016, according to the release.
Weymuth and his family have long been active donors to civic organizations in Pettis, Benton and surrounding counties such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri, school boards, UCM Foundation and State Fair Community College advisory boards, Central Bank of Sedalia Board of Directors, and community betterment boards. He has also served in leadership positions with professional organizations, including as president of the Missouri Auto Dealers Association.
Weymuth is a past president of the UCM Foundation Board, the Cole Camp Chamber of Commerce, and the Benton County R-1 School Board, where he graduated from high school.
Weymuth will fill the seat held by Walter “Walt” Hicklin, of Gravois Mills, who began his board service in 2007. Hicklin has continued to serve since his term expired in 2013. Weymuth is expected to join the board in January.
