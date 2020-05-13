While pharmacies are not the first places people think of when thinking of essential health care workers, one local pharmacy has been doing its part to help its patients and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medical Center Pharmacy in Sedalia has been working to help the community including offering free contactless delivery, compounding hand sanitizer and partnering with Bothwell Regional Health Center to keep medications available for those that need them.
Pharmacist Whitney Poppinga told the Democrat the pharmacy began receiving a lot of calls at the beginning of the pandemic with many medical offices shortening hours.
“Early on in the pandemic we were seeing a lot more calls,” she explained. “That has slowed down some. Right now a lot of the questions we’re getting is about the personal protective equipment, the masks and gloves. We’ve taken a lot of questions about thermometers, COVID symptoms, that has been not as much as it was in the beginning but still getting the occasional question about the COVID symptoms, testing, those kinds of things.”
Early in March, Poppinga said a Bothwell pharmacist called to inquire about some medications. According to Poppinga, the pharmacy has access to a slightly different medication supply than the hospital. The Bothwell pharmacist asked if Medical Center Pharmacy would be willing to partner with them if the hospital needed to acquire certain medications.
“We said absolutely,” Poppinga said. “We went ahead and beefed up our supply here in the store, that way we would have access to that immediately. We wouldn't be waiting on our wholesaler to deliver product to us which could take a day or two...So far we haven't had to do that but I think it’s a good plan and continues to be a good plan in place just to have those out in the community should the need arise.”
The pharmacy is also working on a partnership between Bothwell and other locations to start distributing cloth masks to individuals who are in need of one.
One of the biggest things the pharmacy has been doing is compounding hand sanitizer due to the shortage of the product.
“The FDA issued a waiver to allow pharmacists to compound hand sanitizer,” Poppinga said. “That is something that myself and the other pharmacist here have been doing. It’s been a little overwhelming at times because there’s several ingredients that we have to obtain.
“Those ingredients have also been difficult to get so our staff has had to work very hard, even travel outside of Sedalia and surrounding communities to acquire those ingredients,” she continued. “So far we have been able to keep up with demand.”
Poppinga said another thing staff has noticed is the pharmacy has been receiving more calls than usual from individuals struggling with isolation, depression or other mental health issues.
“We’ve certainly screened a lot of those types of phone calls and done a lot of listening during these past few weeks,” she said.
She said the staff is trying to listen and encourage those people to reach out to loved ones. However, they are also trying to encourage people to check on their friends, family and neighbors and make sure “everybody is doing OK.” Things like a simple phone call or card in the mail can make a big difference.
Poppinga explained the pharmacy’s lobby is closed to patients but the drive-thru is open and free contactless delivery is available. In the pharmacy, staff are wearing marks, doing frequent hand washing, sanitizing surfaces frequently and checking staff temperatures.
Poppinga stressed that pharmacy workers are essential health care workers and the pharmacy is open to serve the community.
“We are going to be here to serve our communities,” she said. “Our pharmacists are involved in our state associations with the board of pharmacy. We’re constantly doing webinars and continued education courses on COVID and the implications of this pandemic. We’re trying to stay up to date on our knowledge so we can be here to serve our patients.”
Medical Center Pharmacy is at 1700 S. Ingram Ave. and can be reached at 660-826-2626.
