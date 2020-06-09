When schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at Pettis County R-XII School District in Dresden were disheartened at the thought they wouldn’t see their students for a long time — then an idea was born.
Once they heard of the Summer Food Program sponsored by Heart of America ReDistribution Solutions and Support, the staff knew how they would look after their Dresden Dragons. Staff began volunteering to deliver lunch to students each day at 11:30 a.m. at the Sunset Village Mobile Home Park.
“There is a special relationship between the adults serving meals at Sunset Village and the kids who eat there,” Summer Food Coordinator Sue Foster said by email. “The adults are from Dresden School and the kids are a majority of the school's students who live in the park.
“The person who contacted me told me that the teachers at Dresden were sad when school ended so abruptly and that they did not have time to say goodbye,” she continued. “They were excited at the possible opportunity to associate with their ‘Dragons’ (school mascot) to check on their wellbeing. I was really impressed with this commitment to their students.”
Principal Casey Laws explained by phone Tuesday the school offered a supplemental food program during the COVID-19 closure and wanted to continue during the summer.
“And, Heart of America had offered to do Summer Food,” he added. “And Miss (Jane) Grindley was able to work out a schedule.”
He noted there was so much interest by the staff in volunteering, they ran out of time slots.
“They are there daily,” Laws said. “They go pick up the food, and take it out (and) check on the kids. Any of our kids can meet us there.
“Then we have pick-up at the school once a week as well,” he continued. “To catch as many of our kids as possible.”
While at the mobile home park on Tuesday, Grindley, a Dresden middle school teacher, said the staff hadn’t seen their “kids” since March 13 when they left for spring break.
“So, Mr. Laws rode the bus every day for food deliveries that the school did,” she said. “And we just thought it was something that we wanted to continue. He sat the bar high and we wanted to keep it going.”
Grindley, who was helped Tuesday by third grade teacher Trisha Voellinger and her daughter Erin, said they see about 20 children a day. The hardest part of seeing the students is not being able to hug them.
“It’s just checking in and making sure they’re OK,” she noted. “A lot of times we see their family and their parents too. We want to continue the relationships.”
Grindley added various teachers help on different days. The teachers always inform the students which staff will be there the next day because so many of them look forward to seeing their favorite teachers.
Voellinger said seeing the students makes her “heart happy.”
“They are my school babies,” she added. “That’s a great thing about a small school.”
Grindley said she looks back at the school closure and realizes it’s been difficult for the students but added it’s been difficult for the staff also because everything is in “limbo.”
“Mr. Laws came yesterday and he was asking the kids ‘do you need anything? Do you need books?’” she noted. “He was doing home visits yesterday when he was out.”
The women said Laws knocked on the doors of all students at the park making sure they were all right.
On Tuesday, the women were greeted with smiles from students who were walking, pulling wagons and riding bicycles. Each child received a hot dog, tater tots, peaches, cheese sticks and frozen chocolate milk.
“You know, it’s just about staying in touch with them,” Grindley added.
