The Pettis County Ministerial Association will host a baccalaureate service for graduating seniors at Smith-Cotton High School Sunday, July 12.
The Rev. Chad McMullin, senior pastor of First Christian Church and the president of the Pettis County Ministerial Association, said the association has sponsored the service for years. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic he noted there will be a difference in how the service is handled.
“We are going to encourage people to bring masks and to social distance,” he said. “The seniors can still bring their cap and gown and they’re going to get to walk.
“Several of the graduating seniors will share their faith stories,” he continued. “A couple of them will pray, and we will hear from Pastor Rob Hughes who is the father of one of the graduating seniors.”
Hughes, father of SCHS senior Aaron Hughes, will give a message and Encounter Church Lead Pastor Chris Gray will also be a participant in the service. Aaron and fellow S-C senior Will Hooton will share in the leadership of the service.
“I would just emphasize that Baccalaureate is principally an event for graduating seniors and their families, but it is also a community event, and as such, is additionally an opportunity for the wider church community and the overall Sedalia community to come and show support for the Class of 2020,” Hughes said.
The event will be hosted at 3 p.m. July 12 in the Smith-Cotton Heckart Performing Arts Center.
McMullin said the association debated on whether to host the event due to the pandemic, but decided it would be an encouragement to the Class of 2020.
“We felt like this particular class has lost out on a lot of things,” he noted. “And, we felt like if we could provide a safe environment where we could celebrate these kid’s faith, their family’s faith … we thought it would be neat. It might also be the last time they’re allowed on campus.
“It’s a neat opportunity for them, but also for them to reflect on what it means going forward,” he continued. “People of faith, as graduates, who have accomplished this great accomplishment.”
He added the association is “excited” to provide the celebration for the graduates.
“We realize it may not be greatly attended because of COVID,” he said. “But for those that do, it will be a meaningful experience. An opportunity for the parents to reflect and remember and celebrate.”
McMullin said he expects around 75 graduates and their families to attend this year’s baccalaureate.
He added the association wanted to emphasize the Pettis County Health Department has suggested everyone should socially distance and if they can’t, everyone should wear masks.
“We hope everyone will bring a mask and be safe,” he added.
