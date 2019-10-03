Missouri’s First Lady Teresa Parson paid a visit Wednesday afternoon to Smith-Cotton High School to speak to members of one of the district’s newest programs, Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG). It is a program the Governor and First Lady have championed since its beginnings.
“This is one of two initiatives I help promote across the state,” Parson told those gathered in the Smith-Cotton commons. “Back in 2016 we had four schools in the program, now we have 80 plus.”
The JAG program designed to help students overcome barriers and prepare for success after high school, according to chapter advisor Amanda Harvey.
“The JAG Specialist helps students identify their goals and steps to achieve them,” Harvey explained. “The program is not a one size fits all model but focuses on helping students individually identify which path is best for them.
“For some students that will be entering the workforce directly after high school, others will attend a technical school, training program, or pursue a bachelor’s degree, and some will enter the military,” she continued. “I am working hard to inform students about what their options are so they may find the best fit for themselves.”
Finding the path that is the best fit is one of the areas Parson spoke at length about with the students.
“It (JAG) is something that is much needed in our state because it helps you realize exactly what path you really do want to go down,” Parson commented. “I didn’t really know what I wanted to do with my life. I didn’t really like school.”
Parson said she “fell into banking,” and through her efforts and diligence, she worked her way up through the business, spending 40 years in banking before her retirement.
“If you have a desire to better yourself you really, really can make a difference,” Parson said. “My husband and I often repeat these 10 two-letter words whenever we speak about the program: ‘If it is to be it is up to me.’
“You truly can do whatever you want to in life if you are willing to step up,” she continued. “If you work hard you can make a difference.”
JAG President Drake Keele said the visit by Parson was a confidence builder.
“I feel her visit presented new opportunities,” Keele commented following Parson’s remarks. “By her coming today our name is getting out there and this will give our kids some form of confidence for the future.”
Although the program at Smith-Cotton is in its initial year, Harvey noted she is enjoying the program and its efforts to help students find success. There are 45 students enrolled.
The excitement for one student proved to be an unexpected surprise. During her visit, Parson announced senior Christina Strizhius as the district’s winner of the First Lady’s JAG Essay Contest.
According to Harvey, all 45 JAG members wrote essays in response to the prompt, “How should citizens prepare to vote?” Guest speakers including Renee Hoagenson, former Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, local Republican Carla Young, Pettis County Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza and Pettis County County Clerk Nick LaStrada all provided information to help students prepare for the essay contest.
Strizhius said she was “surprised and thrilled” to be selected as the recipient of the award. She will represent the district at a reception in Jefferson City in November as well as a national JAG conference later in the year in Washington, D.C.
“I am really enjoying the program and the work I am doing with our students,” Harvey said. “The JAG program has a great curriculum plan to develop students’ leadership and workplace skills.
“We have had great school and community support, and have already formed several partnerships with businesses that have offered tours and opportunities for our students,” she added. “I am passionate about helping young people find their path and this program has led me to work with a great group of young adults and I couldn't love my job anymore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.