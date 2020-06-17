Twenty-five health care students from the University of Missouri spent June 1-12 studying rural medicine in Sedalia.
The plan had been to conduct the program in person, but the coronavirus pandemic prompted a change to a mostly virtual experience. The students learned through live online sessions, assigned readings, pre- and post-work activities, reflection assignments and other group work.
According to a news release, students learned about Sedalia by doing virtual farm tours via guided drone footage and completing a windshield survey by driving through the area and taking notes about population demographics and the availability of public services and health care.
Pharmacy students completed their clinical rotations on-site. The curriculum was adjusted for the other students with limited on-site interaction through an online learning platform. To meet their clinical requirements, students participated in telehealth visits with health care professionals based in Sedalia.
Jessica Miranda, of Sedalia, is part of the Doctor of Pharmacy Class of 2022 at the University of Missouri-Kansas City at MU. She participated in the program and completed her clinical rotation at Summers Pharmacy in Marshall. She also visited the pharmacy’s Slater location.
“It was interesting because it’s a smaller town and it was a very small pharmacy but everyone who came in, the pharmacist knew who he was, probably all their family as well,” Miranda said of Slater. “It was nice to have that connection with the community.”
Her interest in rural health care stems somewhat from her work at Walgreens in Sedalia where she serves many rural patients who come from towns without a pharmacy. She’s realized the importance of access to care in smaller communities.
Miranda said she was interested in applying for the immersion program since it was in Sedalia in 2020 and she had enjoyed being part of the MU Rural Immersion program in 2019 also in Sedalia. That program was non-clinical based, focused more on learning about rural communities, and included a wider variety of health care students.
“It was nice to see my community, some things they had to offer I didn’t even know of,” she said. “It was interesting to be part of. Since I'm going into health care, the clinical was nice to see the health care aspect of it, I really enjoyed it.”
Through this year’s program, Miranda said she was able to learn more about her community’s health indicators, such as how many citizens have diabetes or smoke cigarettes. She said she could use some of that information to help Walgreens customers.
“With that type of information, we can see where we need to improve,” she said. “... There’s a large part of the community that smokes, maybe the pharmacy can focus more on offering smoking cessation therapies. Those little things I can do working in a pharmacy, I can recommend more of that to our patients who live here in Sedalia.”
Bothwell Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phillip Fracica said he participated in several virtual sessions, including a panel discussion featuring several local health care professionals such as an orthopedic surgeon, an ambulatory care physician, a nurse and a pharmacist. They talked with students about their experiences and their decision to work in Sedalia. Fracica said there was a lot of positive student feedback.
“The interactions I got to have with them were positive,” Fracica said. “I talked with one student who participated, she is now doing a rotation with one of our pediatricians. I talked with her about the experience and she said it was helpful and positive and helped reinforce her interest in doing clinical rotations in Sedalia.”
Due to the reduced interaction caused by pandemic precautions, Fracica said the clinical immersion program will return to Sedalia in 2021. The MU news release states it will also be in West Plains in 2021.
In addition to the immersion programs three years in a row, Bothwell is also pursuing a rural family medicine residency program with MU that is scheduled to begin in 2022. Fracica said all of those programs are to help ensure there is adequate medical manpower for the future of Sedalia.
“It’s extremely difficult to recruit nationally and pull someone from a different state or city, even If they have a passion for rural health care. What differentiates it (Sedalia) from the thousands of rural places they can go to?” Fracica said.
“... We think the most effective way of ensuring we have a steady supply of health care and manpower is to not try to pull people in from other places but fertilize the ground and sow the seeds in our regional area. These are all MU students who declared they are interested in rural health care, so we think this is a great opportunity to showcase what we have and why it’s a good community and good place to have careers and raise families.”
According to the release, the program was made possible by the Health Resources and Services Administration funding the MU School of Medicine’s rural medicine programs received last September.
“The community benefits through sharing the unique aspects of their region to recruit professionals,” Kathleen Quinn, PhD, associate dean for rural health, said in the release. “This program is an academic and community partnership at its best. The students also benefit from experiencing interprofessional team care through an understanding of each discipline’s unique role contributing to patient centered care.”
