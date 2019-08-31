A new state law that went into effect Wednesday is designed to help protect children while they are in school.
A provision of House Bill 604, also known as the School Turnaround Act, now requires all school volunteers to undergo criminal background checks before being left alone with children or having access to any educational records. The measure passed in the Missouri House by a vote of 116 to 35. It received unanimous approval in the Senate.
The legislation will have little effect on the Sedalia School District 200 as it has been conducting background checks on individuals who come in contact with students.
“This is something we have been doing for at least the last decade,” Superintendent Steve Triplett said Wednesday. “It really isn’t anything new for us.”
According to Triplett, the district conducts background checks through the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Division of Social Services on all employees, student teachers/classroom observers, and volunteers who work in the district through various church and community organizations. The district has also taken the added level of protection in requiring all construction workers during district building projects to go through the checks. Individuals who are employed directly by the district additionally undergo FBI fingerprint checks.
The new law states, “a criminal background check is conducted for all volunteers who may be periodically left alone with students. Any person who assists a school by providing uncompensated service and who may periodically be left alone with students qualifies as a volunteer. Screened volunteers include, but are not limited to, persons who regularly assist in the office or library, mentor or tutor students, coach or supervise a school-sponsored activity before or after school, or chaperone students on an overnight trip.”
Volunteers who are not screened shall not be left alone with a student or have access to student records, according to the legislation.
Triplett explained the district utilizes the FBI Rapback Program to assist the district once an individual has cleared their background check.
“We will be notified if any employee has been charged by law enforcement,” Triplett said. “It is on both the state and national level.”
The Rapback Program has been used by the district since July 2015.
The cost of the background checks is paid by Sedalia 200 on employees or volunteers. The checks are approximately $15 through the MSHP. Background checks through the Division of Family Services are provided at no cost. In most cases, the results are returned within 24 hours.
State Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, who is the former superintendent of Sedalia 200, voted in favor of the legislation.
“The amendment was meant to close some loopholes in the old bill,” Pollitt explained Friday. “The new law requires a more extensive check which is more expensive. Some districts will continue with the expanded checks while others will work to limit volunteer opportunities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.