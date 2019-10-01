1A_Northwest .jpg

Seniors Savannah Townsend and Jonathon Slaughter were crowned Homecoming Queen and King for the Pettis County R-V School District Friday, Sept. 27. As alumni returned to the school they may have noticed several changes at the district thanks in part to work completed through the passage of a general obligation bond on April 2. 

 Photo courtesy of Pettis County R-V Schools

While some alumni and visitors to the Pettis County R-V (Northwest) School District Homecoming Friday evening may not have noticed at first glance, a number of improvements and renovations have taken place in the district throughout the summer.

The majority of the work has been completed, thanks in part to a bond issue passed by district voters on April 2. Passage of the measure allowed the district to borrow $1.5 million in general obligation bonds. The district’s debt service levy remained unchanged at $0.4955.  

“Thanks to our patrons for passing our bond issue, many improvements have been underway at both the elementary and high school: upgrades to roofs, asphalting parking lots, new exterior doors, increased exterior lighting, upgraded security systems, many HVAC improvements, new sidewalks, the list goes on,” Northwest Superintendent Amy Fagg commented. “Throughout the year and through next summer, many more improvements to facilities will be occurring.”

During phase two of the project, new flooring will be installed at the high school and elementary buildings. Both buildings are also expected to see the installation of new interior doors designed to provide additional security measures.

District administrators are also planning to upgrade technology including expanded Wi-Fi and the purchase of additional computers.

According to Fagg, the physical upgrades to the buildings have been welcomed as have the addition of new administrators and several new staff members.

“The year is off to a great start,” Fagg said. “The building principals have led the students and   faculty through a successful beginning of the year.”

Both the high school and elementary have new administrators. Paul Hinman has been hired as the principal at Northwest High School. Hinman brings 43 years of experience as a classroom teacher and administrator to the district.

Kelly Weathers has assumed leadership at Northwest Elementary. Although it is her first year as an administrator, Weathers has 22 years of teaching experience in the district. She is a graduate of Northwest High School.   

There are 10 new faculty members in the district. The new staff members are both experienced and first-year teachers, according to Fagg.

Fagg noted they are “great additions to the faculty who are bringing both new ideas and energy to the school.”

New to the district are Colleen Bozarth, sixth grade; Lesa Carroll, elementary; Crystal Mengel, music and high school band; Susan Pankey, sixth grade; Bradley Reed, fourth grade; Erica Smith, physical education; Cindy Stilfield, fifth grade; Shelby Bagnell, agriculture; Valeria Hatfield, English; Anita Slaughter, science.

The elementary teachers are implementing new math curriculum this year, according to Fagg. 

“High school and elementary math and science teachers are working together on collaborating on curriculum and culture to enhance the transition from one building to another for students,” she explained. “Reading instruction remains a focus at the high school.”

