While some alumni and visitors to the Pettis County R-V (Northwest) School District Homecoming Friday evening may not have noticed at first glance, a number of improvements and renovations have taken place in the district throughout the summer.
The majority of the work has been completed, thanks in part to a bond issue passed by district voters on April 2. Passage of the measure allowed the district to borrow $1.5 million in general obligation bonds. The district’s debt service levy remained unchanged at $0.4955.
“Thanks to our patrons for passing our bond issue, many improvements have been underway at both the elementary and high school: upgrades to roofs, asphalting parking lots, new exterior doors, increased exterior lighting, upgraded security systems, many HVAC improvements, new sidewalks, the list goes on,” Northwest Superintendent Amy Fagg commented. “Throughout the year and through next summer, many more improvements to facilities will be occurring.”
During phase two of the project, new flooring will be installed at the high school and elementary buildings. Both buildings are also expected to see the installation of new interior doors designed to provide additional security measures.
District administrators are also planning to upgrade technology including expanded Wi-Fi and the purchase of additional computers.
According to Fagg, the physical upgrades to the buildings have been welcomed as have the addition of new administrators and several new staff members.
“The year is off to a great start,” Fagg said. “The building principals have led the students and faculty through a successful beginning of the year.”
As alumni return to celebrate their Homecoming this weekend at the Pettis County R-V School …
Both the high school and elementary have new administrators. Paul Hinman has been hired as the principal at Northwest High School. Hinman brings 43 years of experience as a classroom teacher and administrator to the district.
Kelly Weathers has assumed leadership at Northwest Elementary. Although it is her first year as an administrator, Weathers has 22 years of teaching experience in the district. She is a graduate of Northwest High School.
There are 10 new faculty members in the district. The new staff members are both experienced and first-year teachers, according to Fagg.
Fagg noted they are “great additions to the faculty who are bringing both new ideas and energy to the school.”
New to the district are Colleen Bozarth, sixth grade; Lesa Carroll, elementary; Crystal Mengel, music and high school band; Susan Pankey, sixth grade; Bradley Reed, fourth grade; Erica Smith, physical education; Cindy Stilfield, fifth grade; Shelby Bagnell, agriculture; Valeria Hatfield, English; Anita Slaughter, science.
With 43 years in education experience, most recently serving as head of schools and high sch…
The elementary teachers are implementing new math curriculum this year, according to Fagg.
“High school and elementary math and science teachers are working together on collaborating on curriculum and culture to enhance the transition from one building to another for students,” she explained. “Reading instruction remains a focus at the high school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.