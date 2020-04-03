Amid the fear of the unknown surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still positives if one looks for them. Spring arrived as it always does and with it the opportunity to spend time outdoors.
Spending time outdoors, especially if individuals are careful and practice guidelines of social distancing, is beneficial for one’s health and also has proven to have positive effects in helping some overcome anxiety and the feeling of enclosure from sheltering in place.
For those who garden, it is a form of relaxation as well as a way to grow healthy foods that don’t require leaving home to enjoy.
Those lessons are taught in FFA classrooms across the nation. Despite the temporary closure of area schools, it is a lesson that continues at the Pettis County R-V (Northwest) School District.
“The benefits of gardening include being able to grow your own food, it’s relaxing and a great way to spend time outside,” Northwest agriculture instructor Shelby Bagnell said via email Thursday. “Our greenhouse is a great way to show students how to work with plants – it grows their plant knowledge and ability to work hard.”
Bagnell was responding to questions during the FFA Plant Sale. Although students were not permitted to be present because of the school’s closure, Bagnell said customers were impressed with the efforts of the students earlier this year. In her first year of teaching, Bagnell has 35 students in the FFA Chapter at Northwest High School.
“The sale is a great way to show them (the students) how their hard work pays off and to show our community what our students have learned,” Bagnell commented. “Customers are impressed to know the students grew and took care of the plants themselves all spring.”
Proceed from the two-day sale April 2 and 3 will help to improve the school’s greenhouse and will be used toward student scholarships.
Across the United States, others are using gardening as a way to connect with adults and students.
Michelle Casella of Rutgers Cooperative Extension wrote in an article published March 26, “Gardening has always been touted as a relaxing recreational activity that can provide great personal rewards. During this time, when many people are working at home and students are learning at home, gardening can be a positive family-inclusive activity to adopt.
“Remote schooling is new for most all students in our community. Hands-on activities like gardening can encourage children to participate in a way that will enhance learning,” she explained. “Gardening can teach young, preschool- and elementary-aged children, to reinforce skills such as measurements, addition, subtraction, counting, sorting into categories and colors. Practicing motor skills and learning work ethic are also life skills taught through gardening.”
Casella noted from a mental aspect, growing a vegetable garden may be a way for adults and children to cope with boredom and help families gain a sense of security.
Throughout history, gardening has proven to benefit societies and those who grow gardens.
Casella explained the efforts of gardeners during World War I and II as a way to help meet the food shortages.
“Everyone in the U.S. was encouraged by the federal government to plant a Liberty Garden,” Casella wrote. “The U.S. School Garden Army was formed during this era to teach children to garden and help them feel a sense of contribution towards the war effort. Liberty Gardens went away soon after WWI ended in 1918, since a high percentage of America’s workforce was already engaged in farming and other agricultural jobs.
“In the 1930s, the Great Depression had millions of people out-of-work and desperately poor people gardening to survive,” she continued. “They grew a limited range of basic foods that were easy to grow, mostly potatoes and beans, that were filling, high in calories and nutritious.”
With the emergence of World War II individuals were asked to help the war effort.
According to Casella, “National Victory Gardens began and everyone who was able-bodied gardened — individual families and community groups. In 1944, 40 percent of the food grown in the U.S. came from National Victory Gardens. In 1945, WWII ended, and farmers who survived the war went back to working the land. Fresh food was once again abundant and predominantly on farms. Food rationing ended, and like post-WWI, gardening lost popularity.”
Bagnell is hoping her students and others will not lose sight of the importance of gardening.
“I made our students research all of the plants we were growing this winter so they had background knowledge on how to take care of them,” Bagnell explained. “I would recommend this for all plant owners.
“My advice would be to make sure you buy plants that will work in your area,” she said. “Also the biggest one is not to overwater your plants.”
America is once again at war, only now it is against an unseen enemy, the coronavirus. Casella points this out in her writing.
“This time the enemy is not another nation or the result of a struggling economy,” Casella noted. “The enemy cannot be seen nor are the weapons the same. However, once again, Americans can turn to the potential benefits of gardening as a way to help in the war against coronavirus.”
