The State Fair Community College Board of Trustees welcomed two new trustees during a special board meeting Thursday afternoon in the Thompson Conference Center at SFCC. Trustees Justin Hubbs and Richard Parker were sworn following the certification of the June 2 municipal election results by the former board.
Board President Randall Eaton administered the oath of office to both men before a small audience of college staff and administration. Following the oath of office, trustees elected a new slate of officers for the board.
Eaton will retain his position president of the board following his nomination with a 5 to 1 vote. Trustee Jim Page voted no. Patty Wood will serve as vice president. Nick La Strada was elected to the position of secretary. Justin Hubbs will serve as treasurer. All three were approved unanimously. Recording Secretary and Administrative Assistant to the Board of Trustees and President Jo Lynn Turley was also reelected to her position.
Parker is a retired lawyer and minister and has served as a community advocate. He carried the total vote in the election receiving 2,116 of the votes cast. Hubbs finished with 2,087 total votes. Hubbis worked 21 years in retail including 17 years as a retail manager. He is a realtor in Sedalia and has served on the SFCC Foundation for three years.
SFCC has a seven-county voting district. WyAnn Lipps and Christopher Paszkiewicz also ran for the board.
During his remarks following the election, Eaton commented SFCC is facing a number of challenges moving forward but also has some positives for the future. The Democrat reported on May 29 the college is facing a more than $3.7 million budget shortfall. College administrators have been looking at a number of ways to present a balanced budget to the trustees at their June 25 meeting. Included in the reductions are the elimination of staff and pay cuts to college administrators and members of the Executive Leadership Team as well as other measures.
“Today the SFCC community said farewell to two dedicated educators and supporters of the college, Jerry Greer and Ron Wineinger,” Eaton told the Democrat following the meeting via email. “They have given their time, talents and monetary support over the years. The college does not say goodbye, but what comes next. Jerry and Ron will be right there.
“As they change positions, we welcome Justin Hubbs and Richard Parker to the board,” he continued. “We welcome them as the college faces unusual times but new avenues for our students, employees and the community at large. SFCC moves forward with enthusiasm and optimism for the future.”
Longtime SFCC faculty members and trustees Greer and Wineniger chose not to seek re-election to the board. Following their retirement as faculty, both men later served as trustees. Wininger, who was not present during Thursday’s meeting, took office in April 2002. Greer became a member of the board in 1994 and has served as secretary of the board since 1998.
The next meeting is 4 p.m. June 25 in the Thompson Conference Center in the Heckart Science and Allied Health Center.
(0) comments
