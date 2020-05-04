Voters will have four choices, including Richard L. Parker, for two positions on the State Fair Community College Board of Trustees in next month’s election.
Parker also faces Justin Hubbs, Christopher Paszkiewicz and WyAnn Lipps in the June 2 municipal election. Board members Jerry Greer and Ron Wineinger decided not to seek re-election so two seats are up for grabs.
“I’ve been looking for an opportunity to get involved in the community more and I’ve gone to athletic events, concerts, the Jingle on the Green, several things out at State Fair and was impressed with what they were doing in the community,” Parker said of why he decided to run for the board. “I thought this would be an opportunity to make a commitment to better the community and support the community where I live.”
Parker was a lawyer for more than 20 years and also served as a minister for more than 20 years. He also served as a director of a not-for-profit agency serving the disabled. He said through those various roles he has been involved with planning budgets and making decisions related to pensions, health insurance and hiring.
Student enrollment at community colleges across the state has been in decline the last few years and State Fair is no exception. Parker said colleges need to determine the needs of students and the community regarding employment and skilled training.
“I think there would need to be some active engagement there to determine what are the demand for services and then assess that with respect with what is being done to supply those demands,” he said. “… Sometimes there are some trends that are just hard to overcome. But you’ve got to aggressively evaluate where you are, where the demand is, and are you meeting the demand.”
Shrinking budgets are also a trend among higher education institutions in Missouri. Parker said SFCC board members need to be engaged with political leaders at the local and state level to advocate for the level of support required to provide quality educational opportunities that will attract and retain students.
As budgets get smaller, the ability to offer faculty and staff raises gets harder. Parker said he has not looked at SFCC’s budget closely enough to offer a specific opinion, but he said compensation is something the board should be involved in assessing.
“Is it appropriate, how does it fit overall with the budget of the institution, and I think that’s something the administration needs to research, present so the board can evaluate the decisions that need to be made,” he said. “That’s why you have a university president, that’s why you have the financial officer for the school is to present that information to the board so the board can act in such a manner to provide excellence in faculty with the constraints of financial realities.”
Last year, SFCC decided to move forward with the Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center. The proposed $9 million facility will house the college and Career and Technology Center’s welding and precision machine programs.
Parker said the project is a good idea. He said he talked with a member of the Moniteau County economic development community who said they were excited about SFCC’s efforts.
“That’s some positive feedback from the community that yes, that’s a program that is moving in a direction that will be beneficial for providing opportunities for students as well as business in the district and in the service area,” Parker said.
Enhancing workforce development offerings aligns with one of Gov. Mike Parson’s main initiatives. Community colleges are continuing to be tasked with expanding such offerings to help their community’s economy. Parker said it’s important for those schools to focus on workforce training and students working toward a traditional two-year degree.
“Community college’s got to address both those missions,” he said. “It’s not that a community college has one mission or the other, those two tracks are part of the mission for a community college. The community college also has a mission to be reflective of the community and community needs and what’s going on in the community. So that gives it a unique mission and each of those missions needs to be addressed.”
Parker said he doesn’t have an agenda in his campaign for the SFCC board. His main goals are to “strengthen State Fair as it strives to carry out the mission of excellent student experience and strengthening ties between the community college and community.” He said it’s important for the board to evaluate if the college is fulfilling its mission statement and vision.
“I think the strengths I have are I’m strategic, analytical, I’ve dealt with budgets and had to deal with tight budgets,” he said. “... And then again I have that broad view. It’s not that I’m interested in one particular program or there’s something I think needs to be pushed. I have the ability to take information and put it together in a manner to develop strategic planning to assist administration in moving State Fair forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.