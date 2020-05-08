Voters will have four choices, including Christopher Paszkiewicz, for two positions on the State Fair Community College Board of Trustees in next month’s election.
Paszkiewicz also faces Richard L. Parker, WyAnn Lipps and Justin Hubbs in the June 2 municipal election. Board members Jerry Greer and Ron Wineinger decided not to seek re-election so two seats are up for grabs.
Paszkiewicz is the chef at the Ivory Grille in Sedalia and has been in the food industry since he was 14. Paszkiewicz, who is originally from Kansas City, has lived in Sedalia with his wife and their four sons for three years.
He said he decided to run for the board because he wants to “solidify my presence in the community” and to help “fill in some gaps” in local educational offerings.
Paszkiewicz wanted to go to culinary school but didn’t have the opportunity to attend college. He was accepted at Le Cordon Bleu but couldn’t afford it, nor could he afford the out-of-state tuition at Johnson County Community College, which Paszkiewicz said was the best culinary school in Kansas. He said he wants to help provide more accessible programs for students in the same position he was years ago.
“I think kids around here are really looking up to the culinary side of the world and I want to try to give them that opportunity that I did not get,” he said. “If I had that opportunity I would have excelled even quicker than what I have.”
Paszkiewicz is a proponent of adding a culinary arts program at SFCC and coordinating it with the Sedalia School District 200 to help get students interested and excited about a new career path. He said he sees it as a way to help with enrollment.
“One of the main issues we’re having is everyone seems to be going to the same programs in every school and we don’t really differentiate ourselves from any college around here,” he said. “... A culinary department would be a big part of (differentiating). I’m also big into history, so offering basically a historical preservation program. People that want to rehab their houses around here have to go to a company outside the area to get things historically accurate. A lot of the companies that do a lot of work just pull out the old stuff and slap new stuff in, they don’t really have a regard for history.”
Paszkiewicz said those new programs would help with the “bigger picture,” noting that many businesses in the area could benefit. He said many culinary schools open a restaurant staffed by faculty and students, something he said would be a “great complement” to the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art.
“I think on the culinary side, any restauranter around here understands there’s a lot of people who don’t know basic food safety, which is very dangerous,” he said. “We could give people some skills to sustain a job in that industry as well.”
As higher education institutions grapple with shrinking budgets, Paszkiewicz said it’s important to evaluate current spending compared to actual needs year to year as things change. He said that includes evaluating programs to determine what is best for the college and its students.
He also said faculty and staff are usually underpaid for what they do and deserve more money.
Last year, SFCC decided to move forward with the Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center. The proposed $9 million facility will house the college and Career and Technology Center’s welding and precision machine programs.
Paszkiewicz said the project is “definitely a good step forward for the community.” It’s part of a statewide focus on workforce development. Paszkiewicz said offering both workforce training and traditional two-year programs “is the smart way to go.”
“If you focus too much on general ed they’ll miss the bigger opportunity to bring in the new ideas and the newer programs that are not just popular but creating jobs,” he added. “Our community is growing and having people that have an education is just going to make it a better community.”
Paszkiewicz said he wants to help create new offerings that aren’t available in the area, providing more educational and job opportunities in Pettis County rather than sending young residents to larger cities like St. Louis, Springfield and Kansas City.
If elected, he said his goal is to “not be an idle seat.” He wants to be involved, help others get involved, and create excitement within the college and community.
“I’m a fresh face with a lot of passion,” he said. “I’m not just thinking about my kids, I’m thinking about my community long-term because we are growing.”
